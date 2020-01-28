ANNAPOLIS — The Tome Gas House in Port Deposit was the winner of one of 10 awards handed out recently by the Maryland Historical Trust.
The 45th Annual Preservation Awards celebrated the best efforts in Maryland toward education, restoration and revitalization of key places in history.
Kate Jaffe nominated Tome Gas House for the award for Outstanding Stewardship. She could not say enough about the project, Port Deposit and all the stakeholders.
“It really is interesting and intriguing, It’s the last historic building on the town’s waterfront,” she said Monday.
Vicky Rinkerman, Port Deposit town administrator, said the town received a framed certificate from MHT. She said Jaffe appreciated all the work that went into the preservation project.
“She nominated us because the restoration is pretty awesome,” Rinkerman said.
Other awards went to such projects as the Swains Lockhouse at the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal in Montgomery County, restoration of the Hagerstown and Frederick Trolley #150 in Frederick County and an education project at Historic Sotterley, Inc. in St. Mary’s County to tell the story of slavery and abolition with an eye toward healing from that painful past.
“Our state is fortunate to have many organizations working to restore historic buildings, provide public programming, and engage with other partners in our communities to celebrate our rich heritage,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “This year’s awardees represent an exceptional commitment to historic preservation from scenic southern Maryland to the mountains in western Maryland. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition.”
Built in 1850 by financier Jacob Tome to power the town’s street lights, Tome Gas House was used to convert coal into gas. Later it was used by Wiley Shipyard for storage. However when Wiley folded in the mid 1970s the granite structure became, for all intents and purposes, abandoned. In 2000 it was gifted to Port Deposit and work began to save it; first by putting a roof on it to preserve it’s structural integrity.
Then with help from MHT the town connected with Towson University and developed a plan to use the Gas House as a multi-purpose building featuring town history, Bainbridge Naval Training Center history, tourism and the preservation of the Northern Map turtle.
“It’s just so great that it happened,” Jaffe said. She’s seen where towns have great ideas that never come to fruition. “There are some great before and after photos.”
She especially appreciated how well the masonry was repointed and that the Victorian appearance was preserved.
“It’s a sweet little building, one you always see driving through Port Deposit,” Jaffe said. “Such history. Not only great for Port Deposit and the Tome Gas House but for preservation in general.”
