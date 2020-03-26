Toll penalties to decrease, some EZPass transponders going dead

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Transportation Authority board has voted to cut the penalty for non-payment of a video toll in half, while E-ZPass is explaining the possible reason for the latest rash of toll violation letters drivers have received.
Taking effect July 1, the penalty will drop from $50 per violation to $25. According to MDTA a study of the costs have discovered a decrease over time, allowing for the lower rate.
“Today’s vote by the MDTA Board to lower the civil penalty is the right decision for our customers,” Gregory Slater, Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary, said Thursday. “Our goal is to make our facilities accessible, reliable and affordable for everyone and this vote helps us toward that mission.”
Maryland Del. Al Carr, who led a battle in the General Assembly to fight the charges, called it “a huge win for the public.”
“It doesn’t go as far as I would have wanted but it is an improvement,” Carr said. He gave credit for the change to public pressure. “From legislators who signed letters or signed onto legislation, members of the public, organizations who testified and groups like Freedom to Drive ... and meetings with (Slater) and the governor’s legislative team to discuss the need for reforms.”
The reduction is expected to save customers $7.4 million annually.
Meanwhile, commuters with the original transponders for the Hatem-only E-ZPass plan may need to replace their transponder. According to a spokesman for MDTA’s E-ZPass arm the batteries in the plastic units have an 8-10 year life and this is when the original transponders are likely starting to die.
Under the Hatem-only plan drivers pay $20 per year for unlimited travel over the Hatem Bridge on Route 40.
Anyone with a current transponder who received a letter of a toll violation should contact E-ZPass. Transponders can be replaced free of charge. Call 1-866-320-9995 or go to ezpassmd.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.