ELKTON — Cecil County Sheriff’s Office investigators posted surveillance images of a man who allegedly stole a hedge trimmer at a Rising Sun store on the agency’s Facebook page Tuesday, in hopes that someone could identify him, police reported.
The payoff came in a matter of moments.
“The first tip was received within the first 10 minutes that the video was online,” according to a CCSO spokesman, who further reported that it was one of “multiple tips” that investigators received.
As a result, CCSO investigators identified David Lee Green, 42, of the 100 block of Wells Camp Road near North East, as the suspect who allegedly committed the hedge trimmer theft that occurred on Tuesday morning at the AG Industrial store in the unit block of Greenmount Road, police said.
In addition, with Green’s name now purportedly linked to the image seen on surveillance video and photos, further investigation revealed that Green allegedly stole a chainsaw from a store near Elkton — some two years ago, police added.
Investigators charged Green by way of criminal summons with theft of more than $100 and less than $1,500 on Wednesday in the criminal case relating to the hedge trimmer theft at AG Industrial, according to Cecil County District Court records, which indicate that Green is scheduled for a Jan. 3 preliminary hearing.
As of Thursday, no charges relating to the October 2019 chainsaw theft at the Elkton store had been filed.
The investigation leading to the charge against Green started at approximately 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday, when CCSO Deputy Catherine Johnson, lead investigator, responded to AG Industrial after receiving a theft complaint, police said.
A salesman there told the deputy that a man grabbed a Stihl hedge trimmer valued at $529 off a display wall in the store at approximately 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, some 30 minutes earlier, and then left the business without paying for it, police added.
Surveillance cameras yielded video of the suspect and of the vehicle — a silver Nissan Rogue — that he had driven to and from the store, police reported.
The salesman gave Johnson a copy of the surveillance video, which the deputy posted to CCSO’s Facebook page later that day along with information regarding the theft, court records show. Also in that social media post, the investigator asked anyone who could identify the pictured man to contact the agency, according to court records.
“An anonymous tip was given about the suspect in question,” Johnson reports in her written statement of probable cause, which indicates that the suspect was identified as Green.
The tip that was received approximately 10 minutes after CCSO had posted the information was one of several generated by the social media plea for help from the public in the hedge-trimmer-theft investigation, police reported.
Johnson checked the Motor Vehicle Administration database, where she found an on-file driver’s license photo of Green, police said. The deputy then compared that picture with a still-frame photo gleaned from the AG Industrial store surveillance video and, based on that comparison, Johnson “positively identified” Green as the theft suspect, police added.
Moreover, the deputy showed photos of Green to two AG Industrial employees, and both indicated that those images looked similar to the man in question they had seen in the store, court records show.
Relating to the other purported theft, CCSO’s social media post prompted an employee at the American Service Center store in the 300 block of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) near Elkton to allege that Green had stolen a chainsaw from that business in October 2019, according to the charging document.
“American Service Center had a picture of (Green) on display in the store. Dep. Johnson compared the photo provided by the MVA to that of the photo on display in American Service Center and positively identified the suspect as David Lee Green,” court records allege.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.