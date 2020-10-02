NORTH EAST — With 50.5 million likes, 1.3 million followers and about 2,000 more every day, Jake Karamol is the self-proclaimed CEO of tattoo TikTok. He films most of his videos out of his studio at Timeless Body Arts, a tattoo parlor just off Route 40.
Karamol (@jakekaramol) has been a tattoo artist for years and worked in Ohio, Michigan and Texas before coming to Cecil County. When he first started making videos on TikTok, the explosively popular social media app, his growth was slow. But about a year ago, he brought his love of tattooing and creating short, funny videos together, and his popularity soared.
“My business has expanded tenfold. I have 108,000 unread emails,” he said while he worked on a tattoo for Zach Pisculli, a friend who works at the dog grooming salon next door.
Tattooing led Karamol to TikTok — he was working on a design when YouTube queued up a TikTok compilation. The short videos caught his attention and made him laugh, and he decided to try his hand at it.
“It all started just for fun, so when it happened, it kind of seemed like it happened overnight. I wasn’t necessarily prepared for that,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of fun. It’s been a hell of a ride.”
Now, he has fans from around the country and even around the world lining up to get inked.
His videos are packed with upbeat energy, bright colors and, of course, plenty of Karamol’s tattoos and designs. He references memes, trends and TikTok subcultures. Often, he sports a pair of dark sunglasses and, more recently, a face mask.
Karamol’s clients often make appearances, and a number of clients have become close friends during the video creation process. He attributes the popularity of his videos in part to the relationships he forms with his co-stars.
“The camaraderie between us is what really sets the videos apart,” he said. “We’re a very fun group and we have so much fun making videos. I feel like they really caught on because of that brotherly love.”
Despite TikTok’s widespread appeal to largely younger audiences — the app has over 2 billion global downloads — the future of the app is uncertain. President Donald Trump recently threatened to ban the app, which is owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, citing security concerns about the Chinese government’s access to data from American users.
Karamol, however, is not too worried.
“I didn’t have TikTok before and I did just fine,” he said. “Whatever happens, happens. I’m just here for the ride.”
Not one to rest on his laurels, Karamol is working on a TV series loosely based on his rise to TikTok prominence. He’s working with a director and a team of creators to develop the concept, and plans to film a pilot episode in Timeless Body Art this month to pitch the full series to streaming platforms.
He explained that he’s excited to create content that goes beyond the short clips that spread like wildfire on TikTok.
“TikTok has helped me open up my creative skills in video form, so now I want to take it to other platforms,” he said. “If I put in a little bit more effort and spend a little more time with what I do, it might come out even better than the short stuff.”
Between tattooing, creating TikToks and developing on his long-term creative plans, his schedule is packed.
“Do I have time? I guess we’ll find out,” he joked.
He also hopes to one day open his own studio, populated with other tattoo artists creating content for social media. After a recent trip to Los Angeles, he is thinking about moving — after all, he came to the east coast for the conventions, which were almost entirely shut down amid the pandemic.
Tattooing is still at the core of Karamol’s passion, though. He advised aspiring tattoo artists to be prepared to commit for the long haul.
“Make sure it’s something that you want to spend your life doing,” Karamol said. “You get better at tattooing as you practice. You’ve just got to stay very dedicated, keep your head down and stay out of trouble.”
As for TikTok, he says that he’s in it for the fun. While TikTok has launched careers and given unsuspecting creators huge overnight surges in popularity, Karamol says you can’t worry too much about the numbers — followers, comments, likes.
“That kind of stuff stops you from being able to create the best content,” he said. “Do it because you love it, not because you want to get famous.”
Thinking back to his first months on TikTok, he remembered the fun of trying something new and discovering it was something he really enjoyed. The high profile, global client base and followers eager for his next project — Karamol never expected any of it.
“I’m very grateful for everything I have. Even though I didn’t expect it, I still wake up every day and I’m just really thankful and very blessed to live the life I do,” he said. “Other than the emails — it’s a lot of emails.”
