CECIL COUNTY — An elderly woman was killed Monday when her sport utility vehicle crashed head-on into a loaded cement truck on an Elkton highway — marking the third fatal traffic accident in Cecil County in a three-day period, including two within three hours of each other, according to police.
The most recent fatal crash occurred shortly before noon on Monday on Route 279, a short distance south of the Route 213 intersection and a short distance north of the Blue Ball Road intersection, police reported.
Investigators identified the victim as Linda Shultze Mullin, 76, of Elkton. Mullin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mullin was driving an SUV in the northbound lane of Route 279 when she inexplicably lost control of her vehicle, which crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into a southbound concrete truck owned by Heritage Concrete, according to police. Mullin’s vehicle came to rest in a grassy area off the northbound side of the road. Showing front-end damage, the cement truck came to rest in the southbound lane of Route 279.
Information regarding the driver of the cement truck was unavailable, as of early Tuesday night.
Police reported that the fatal crash forced emergency workers to close a section of Route 279, between Blue Ball Road and Route 213, for more than four hours.
---
The first in the series of fatal crashes occurred on Friday afternoon on Cayots Corner Road, south of Chesapeake City.
Elena Russo, a Maryland State Police spokeswoman, identified Alex LaFountaine, 25, of Warwick as the victim in the fatal, single-vehicle crash.
MSP troopers assigned to the North East Barrack rushed to the scene in the 300 block of Cayots Corner Road at approximately 2:40 p.m. Friday, after receiving a dispatch regarding the crash, police reported.
Investigators determined that LaFountaine had been driving a 2005 Lincoln in the westbound lane of Cayots Corner Road, near Windfields Way, when he inexplicably lost control of the vehicle, police said. The vehicle veered off the road, struck a ditch and then overturned, police added.
“For reasons unknown, at this time, he ran off into a ditch and the vehicle overturned several times,” Russo said.
LaFountaine was pronounced dead at the scene, police reported.
“Investigators are unsure what contributing circumstances were, whether it was speed or whether it was impairment,” Russo said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
---
The second fatal crash in the string occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Friday, some three hours later, on Star Route Road in the Leeds community near Elkton.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined that a man lost control of his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle on a curve while traveling westbound on Star Route Road and that, after crossing the centerline and veering off the road, the motorcycle crashed into a utility pole, according to CCSO Lt. Michael Holmes, an agency spokesman.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police reported.
As of early Tuesday night, CCSO officials had not released the name of the victim because investigators had been unable to make next-of-kin notifications, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.