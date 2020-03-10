CHESAPEAKE CITY — Three men remained on the loose Tuesday after forcing their way into a home near Chesapeake City over the weekend and robbing a woman who lives there at gunpoint, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
“It is not a random act. The residence was targeted, but not necessarily the woman. At gunpoint, they forced the woman around the house, looking for guns and money to steal,” explained Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, declining to elaborate on why the robbers singled out that particular residence.
Described only as two white men and a black man, the invaders forced their way through the front door of a residence in the 200 block of Cherry Street, south of Chesapeake City, at an unspecified time after midnight on Saturday, Holmes said. At least one of the intruders brandished a gun, he added.
The woman, who is 34 years old, was the only occupant at the residence at that time, according to police.
“They said they were looking for money and guns,” Holmes reported.
The trio was unable to find any drugs and, or, money while forcing the woman to different spots inside the residence at gunpoint, Holmes said. After their unfruitful search, the interlopers forced the woman into the basement — where the men took her cell phone to prevent her from calling police — and then they fled from the residence, he added.
Instead of contacting police by phone, the woman reported the home invasion in person at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, after driving to the CCSO headquarters near Elkton, according to Holmes.
During the investigation at the Cherry Street residence and the nearby surrounding area, CCSO investigators found the woman’s discarded cell phone in a neighbor’s yard, police reported.
