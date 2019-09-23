NEWARK — Police are looking for a group of people who attacked three men in the parking lot of a shopping center near Newark over the weekend.
The incident happened at 1:22 a.m. Sunday at Polly Drummond Shopping Center, according to Master Cpl. Michael Austin, a spokesman for Delaware State Police.
The three victims, men ages 29, 37 and 46, were leaving an unidentified establishment when they encountered a “large crowd” of people walking through the lower part of the parking lot, according to Austin.
The crowd assaulted and robbed the three men “without provocation,” Austin said.
The 29-year-old and 37-year-old suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and the 46-year-old suffered minor injuries. The robbers stole a cellphone, two wallets and cash, along with the 46-year-old’s shoes.
The robbers were gone by the time police arrived and witnesses were unable to provide a description of them.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Trooper Aviola by calling 302-633-5000.
