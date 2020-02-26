ELKTON — With the April 28 primary just two months away, the first multi-candidate forum in Cecil County saw three Republican candidates coming together for the first time to meet and greet voters.
Incumbent Council Vice President Jackie Gregory (R-Fifth District), County Council member Bill Coutz (R-Second District) and Republican Danielle Hornberger met with the public at Patriots Glen Pub in Elkton last week in order to get to know the public better and help spread their platform.
A major topic for the candidates at the meet-and-greet was county taxes and economic growth.
Gregory, who is running for re-election for her council seat, moved to Cecil County in 1996 after falling in love with the county over a summer break from college. The former public school teacher wants to, again, bring her academic mind to the council and continue to connect with county residents. The self-described “average, middle-class, working mom” said she has three jobs in order to do what she loves: serve on the county council.
Gregory is fighting for economic growth that “works for everyone” and to continue asking questions about proposals and bills that come before her.
“I think we need people that are going to ask questions,” Gregory told the small crowd. “And I think it’s important that we have checks and balances.”
County Executive candidates
Hornberger, who works for U.S. Rep. Andy Harris (R-1), listed tax hikes she has noticed in the county over the past four years, adding that county spending has “skyrocketed.”
“At some point we have to say enough is enough we are taxed too much already by politicians in Annapolis,” she said, which was greeted by an agreeable, albeit small, audience.
“We’ve instead watched our county executive prop endless tax hikes, and treat us like we are ATMs, that’s not what I am about,” Hornberger said.
The final speaker of the night was Coutz, a life-long resident of Cecil County. Like his fellow candidates, he, too, is concerned about the type of growth the county has seen over the past few years. Particularly, Coutz said his concerns lies in the large corporations, warehouses and logistics jobs coming to the county.
The councilman, vying for the county executive position, wants to focus on growing a workforce for the future, and contends that those are “not the jobs that we want our children to be in.”
“It’s difficult, it’s hard to watch a company like Amazon move into the county and receive enormous tax benefits,” Coutz said, painting a picture of past tax incentives the county has seen for large companies.
”A company that takes $12 billion a year in profit — not revenue, profits — and yet we pass a tax incentive onto them. We need to roll this back.”
Those running for county seats are:
Alan McCarthy — County Executive (incumbent)
Bill Coutz — County Executive
Danielle Hornberger — County Executive
Ewing McDowell — County Executive
Bob Meffley — County Council District 1
Jackie Gregory — County Council District 5
Don Harmer — County Council District 5
Sam Davis — Board of Education
Dianne Racine Heath — Board of Education
Tierney Farlan Davis — Board of Education
