Editor’s Note: Cecil County’s Brenda Hayden is a small business owner (Zero Degrees Frozen Yogurt in North East) and a creative, fun-loving person. She’s also, as it turns out, part of a military family. Both of her children, her husband and her father are all active duty or veterans. Hayden helped me arrange interviews with her family members, and I was able to catch up with them and talk with them about their service. What follows is an interview with her husband, Thomas Hayden, Sr.
Thomas J. Hayden, Sr. served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1974 to 1977. He served stateside at Camp Le Jeune in North Carolina, and was part of the 1833 Amphibian tractor 1st. Battalion. Hayden’s rank was Corporal E-4.
Hayden said his time in the military changed him.
“When you’re in the military, you know that you could receive orders at any time to go into battle,” he said. “What makes life different from non-military families is the not knowing if you come back the way that that you left.”
Hayden knows that scores of veterans return home changed, or not at all.
“So many of our men and women soldiers come back with altered minds, missing limbs, flag-covered coffins or not at all — missing in action,” he said.
In Hayden’s family, he said that some of the key values are respecting the American flag and all people.
These are important to the entire Hayden family, he said, “because so many have paid the ultimate price to give what everyone wants in life — freedom, respect, and to have a strong, safe country.”
Marines have it a little bit different than other branches of the service.
Hayden shared one of his most memorable moments:
“I was on a float with the fleet and the alarm on our ship sounded off,” he said.
“The captain asked all Marines to get to our tractors. When we went to the bottom of the ship where our tractors were, we were instructed to remove all the blank ammo and put it in the armory.”
Next, the group was told to sign out their live ammunition and put it on their tractors. His crew chief told each tractor to stand guard.
“That’s when we found out we were heading to Grenada to evacuate the American civilians,” he said. This was about 4 o’clock in the morning.
“Around 11 a.m., we were told to remove the live ammo and return it to the armory and sign out the blank ammo,” he said.
The mission had been called off.
Hayden remembers the sheer relief on everyone’s faces.
“They were all different,” he said. “Some had tears, and some had smiles.”
Hayden’s thought, he said, was singular.
“The only thing went through my mind was that I and some of the other young men have never been in war,” he said. “And some of these men have, and knew what to expect. That was a moment for me. And I never saw action for the time that I was in.”
Hayden thinks that all people should know just the sacrifice and character that all veterans have.
“They all matter,” he said. “They put their lives up for us to keep living free. And not just when they are in the service, but after they come home. So many now need help to adjust. They should not be forgotten like so many are.”
Hayden said he knows that everyone in his family — if not just about everyone in the country — have seen homeless people.
“Among them are our war veterans,” he said.
Hayden said Veterans Day is one of the most important holidays because it exists to honor the men and women that serve in the United States Armed Forces, and were “discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.”
Hayden, who owns Zero Degrees Frozen Yogurt in North East, is aware of how he can use his family’s business to honor veterans in creative ways.
“Our business gives 10 percent discounts to all veterans, current and previously served,” he said. “And we also include our police as well as our firefighters.”
The one thing that Hayden wants people to realize this Veterans Day?
“That freedom isn’t free,” he said.
