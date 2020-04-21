'The tax rate stays the same': Understanding constant yield

The complicated history of constant yield, and why it confuses some Cecil County residents
ELKTON — No matter who sits in the chair, Cecil County’s executive faces a choice each year: To set the property tax following the constant yield rate, or to maintain a rate based on the needs of the county.
Council Manager James Massey illuminated on the realities of inflation — and not just for property values. The cost of most supplies, equipment and services has increased.
“The budget, as we’re looking at it,” Massey said. “We’re not increasing services. It’s just that those services costs more.”
Should the council pass the FY2021 proposed budget to include constant yield, the county would lose $2.3 million in revenue, which translates to $2.3 million in services.
Almost counterintuitively, however, taxpayers would pay less money in property tax payments, and have more in the bank.
Few counties adopt constant yield
If adopted, the proposed budget would see deeper cuts — as it is already bleeding in the wake of coronavirus.
There are very few circumstances in which counties, towns or various districts across the state adopt the constant yield rate — though there are several cases in which tax rates are at or near the constant yield, according the SDAT data. Places like Kent County and Talbot County have adopted the constant yield rate at times, as have others on the Shore.
Residents may find this information here.
“No counties are historically prone to adopting the constant yield rate,” reported Meghann Malone with the state’s Department of Assessments and Taxation. “The counties traditionally maintain their current tax rate. Thus there are no counties that have adopted this rate consistently.”
A rate for taxpayers
There are two components to a tax bill: Tax rate and assessed value of property. Together, these determine resident property taxes.
“One being the tax rate, which is set here at the county,” said Cecil County Financial Director Lisa Saxton. “The county executive proposes the tax rate, council approves it. So, we have a tax rate that was approved three years ago, at 1.0414. The other component to the tax bill, is the information we get from the state assessment office. That’s the assessed value of the property.”
This year, the state’s Department of Assessments and Taxation determined higher valuations for Cecil County properties than in previous years.
Malone told the Whig that increased assessment values are driven by the market values, which are determined by current sales in areas of the county.
“It’s a good thing on the one hand,” Massey said. “It means you invested well, [your property] is worth more that what you paid for it. But people are always worried. It hurts to raise prices.”
The constant yield rate is a state rule that maintains revenues to taxing authorities. It is, without a doubt, a law for the taxpayer.
When approving budgets, the council has the entire community to balance, and to collectively decide what the county needs.
Under current circumstances during the coronavirus pandemic, for example, Council Vice President Jackie Gregory, R-5, believes the council should shift priorities to “where our real needs are.” This, she included, is tax relief to the people and buckling down on spending.
“Year after year, we’ve increased our budget by millions of dollars, and this year, alone, it’s $12 million more in our operating budget than it was in last year’s budget,” Gregory said. “If we were to just trim off a few a little bit, we would be able to provide tax relief to citizens.”
Gregory is in support of adopting the constant yield rate in order to provide that relief to Cecil County.
Background
In the Maryland of 1974, living in Cecil County — or practially anywhere in the state — property tax bills were higher than the year before.
Democratic Gov. Marvin Mandel and the Maryland General Assembly heeded the plea of taxpayers “expressing their displeasure with ever-lasting property tax bills.”
The state kicked-off several years of property tax rollbacks “in the hope of restraining the burdens on homeowners,” writes a former Montgomery County councilman Arthur Spengler in a detailed look at collective voice in Maryland titled, “Collective Bargaining and Increased Competition for Resources in Local Government.”
After several changes to property tax codes — at one point, down to 40 percent of full-market value — the state enacted a full disclosure requirement. This is the constant yield process.
The tax code implemented the requirement that all Maryland governments intending to levy a tax rate must advertise in a local newspaper, hold a public hearing and present reasons for this increase over the previous year’s budget in order to produce additional revenue for the upcoming year.
Local governments are not required to levy the constant yield, but “only to follow the process,” Arthur wrote — though it is always an option come budget season.
Constant yield is the tax rate set by SDAT that would maintain revenue received by the taxing authority — in this case, Cecil County — stemming from property taxes from previous years.
Cecil County is not implementing a tax rate increase. The property values have driven up bills for residents in the coming year.
No limitations given by state
The constant yield process, firstly, begins with property owners “1) knowledge that the valuation and assessment of property is the responsibility of the State Department of Assessments and Taxation;... 5) understanding that the setting of property tax rates and the collection of property taxes is a local government function” per the property tax section of Code of Maryland.
The state operates on a three-year reassessment cycle. There is no rule imposing restrictions nor limitations on property taxes, which allows cities and counties to set tax rates at the level they require to fund governmental services.
By February of each year, local governments are notified of the total valuation of all real property (as well as assessments that have yet to be assessed and those that will be deleted from assessment records).
At this time, SDAT also provides the constant yield rate for the taxable year. If the taxing authority does not adopt constant yield — meaning it would require more income than the previous year to operate government services — taxpayers must be notified and allowed the chance to comment.
Maryland property tax code requires that this public notification follow exact verbiage.
“Unfortunately, the way it’s worded scares people,” Massey said.
“The state legislation requires that language. It sounds like the county council is raising taxes. We’re required regardless. We have to post it. Even when the tax rate stays the same.”
From the office of Budget Manager Becky Anderson
The following is an example provided by Anderson:
{p class=”p1”}County property tax rates are expressed as a dollar amount per $100 of assessment.To calculate real estate tax bills, the State of Maryland determines how much your property is worth and that “worth” is transmitted to the county as your property’s assessed value.
{p class=”p1”}For example, a Cecil County property with a fair market value determined by the state of $250,000, the property tax would be calculated as follows:
{p class=”p1”}$250,000 assessed value divided by $100 equals $2,500.
{p class=”p3”}Then, $2,500 multiplied by 1.0414 (the county rate) equals $2,603.50.
{p class=”p3”}Your tax bill for the property you own in Cecil County in this example would be $2,603.50.
{p class=”p1”}{strong style=”font-style: italic;”}The constant yield property tax{/strong} would be calculated as follows:
{p class=”p3”}$250,000 assessed value divided by $100 equals $2,500.
{p class=”p3”}$2,500 multiplied by 1.0216 (the constant yield rate) equals $2,554.
{p class=”p3”}Your tax bill for the property you own in Cecil County in this example would be $2,554.00.
{p class=”p3”}The difference between the tax rate and the constant yield rate is $49.50 on a property assessed at $250,000 by the State of Maryland.
{p class=”p3”}”...Counties traditionally maintain their current tax rate, rather than adopt the constant yield rate,” Malone said when asked about the average number of counties that use constant yield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.