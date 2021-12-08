North East hosted the largest Cecil County Christmas parade yet, with 127 different participants. Elkton resident Aaron Kilby attended the parade in a holiday themed suit, covered in cats wearing Santa hats.
NORTH EAST — Countless people lined Main Street in North East, as Cecil County celebrated the return of one of the most popular Christmas traditions in the county on Saturday, the North East Christmas Parade.
The parade was the largest one yet in Cecil County, with 127 entries.
“People are just so anxious to get back to some traditional holiday events,” Town Administrator Melissa Cook-MacKenzie said.
Chesapeake City resident Brooke Skaggs used to participate in the parade as a child with her pony, Angel. She hopes to one day get her own children involved.
“I would ride my pony around the backside of town and then walk down Main Street,” Skaggs said.
Participants included bands from high and middle schools across the county, dance groups and the shriners, a masonry group that operates hospitals across the country. For the parade, shriners dress in clown makeup and ride small bikes or go-carts.
“The participation in this parade is wonderful, the people are wonderful,” long-time mason Chuck Mass said.
Maria Constantinides’ daughter participated in the parade as a flutist for North East middle school.
“It was sad not to have the Christmas parade last year,” Constantinides said.
Elkton resident Aaron Kilby attended the parade in a holiday themed suit, covered in cats wearing Santa hats.
“It brought everyone together,” Kilbey said. “It was just so peaceful.”
