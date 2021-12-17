RISING SUN — A committee that was formed in 2016 is making a comeback in Rising Sun.
The Events Alliance is being brought back to life according to Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator.
“With the success of our Winter Extravaganza and Fall Spooktacular we have a lot of people wanting to be involved,” Bonenberger told the mayor and commissioners Tuesday at the town meeting.
The original alliance was formed when the town held its first Spooktacular on the same night as the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun offered its Trunk or Treat. Much needed community resources got spread thin.
Rising Sun Alliance meetings would bring together people interested in town events along with fire department and police representatives, town hall and businesses.
“We want to make sure all events are known and how people can engage,” he said of the quarterly meetings. “It’s especially important to us that our businesses are getting engaged.”
The meetings would allow all at the table to discuss detours, road closings, public safety and other items of interest to make each event a success.
Meanwhile, Bonenberger told the board that the Rising Sun Planning Commission is starting to ramp up and are making preparations to assure that any and all new development happens with the future of the town in mind.
“They are considering several ordinances ... and they want to create new zoning designations,” he said. That includes a Rural Estate Zone, which would only allow one house on 10 acres and a Rural Residential Zone allowing 1 home on 3 acres.
“We are going to give developers the choice to create a nice mix of density in our community,” Bonenberger said. The commission is also studying the town’s rules on setbacks, variances, and building heights.
Streets are another topic before the planning commission.
“There will be a call for developers to have more than one way in and out of the subdivision,” he said. And the developers of Stephen’s Preserve have been told to find a way to give residents of that subdivision better access to employment centers outside of Rising Sun.
“We’ve told them to look at their traffic study. The plan is not consistent,” the town administrator said. “You have to get developers to ingress and egress to major thoroughfares.”
That means steering commuters heading to Aberdeen Proving Ground, Newark or Baltimore onto Route 1 instead of funneling them through town and creating back ups and traffic jams.
“We want them to go back and look for ways to redirect (through) traffic away from Rising Sun,” he said. That keeps the streets flowing for business, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.