ELKTON — Before Tropical Storm Isaias arrived Tuesday the folks at The Paris Foundation moved a lot of their property off the floor of their ministry building on South Bridge Street.
However it wasn’t enough according to Mike Brandon, executive director.
“We prepared for 6-10 inches of water. We got 26,” Brandon said Thursday as clean up operations continued.
Those operations include pulling up the carpet and removing anything that got waterlogged.
Brandon said this is the third flood the ministry has sustained in the more than 8 years at 229 South Bridge Street.
“We got 29 inches the first time. We weren’t prepared for that,” he said. “Two years ago we got some warning and we were able to act.”
However the damage then shut them down for months while ruined carpet, drywall and other damage was replaced or repaired.
Brandon said the building was holding its own Tuesday until rescue operations began to get stranded motorists out of harm’s way.
Brandon said it is believed that the wake from a vehicle going through the flooded area smashed against the front of the building causing windows at the front of the building to shatter.
Although he is working with the landlord there are still costs the ministry — which serves the homeless and hungry — will have to bear.
“We need help with cleaning out the building,” Brandon said simply, of the work to be done Friday and Saturday. “We need people with pick ups to haul.”
Although dinner was not served Tuesday and Wednesday night, Brandon vowed to be back on the rear loading dock with food for the hungry starting Thursday night. Volunteers will hand out bagged dinners from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and a bagged lunch Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For the curious, Brandon said yes, The Paris Foundation would like to move to dry ground but so far the process has been stymied.
“We have a three-year lease that we’re one-and-a-half years into,” he said. “And we need to be someplace that’s accessible by bike or on foot.”
The foundation leadership was in talks with Elkton about building on an empty lot next to the Family Education Center in Hollingsworth Manor but that requires a zoning change. That got waylaid by COVID-19.
If they can get back to the table Brandon said the proposal would be to build a 10,000-square-foot center designed to mesh with the FEC.
“There would be a covered walkway in between and a real community center,” he said. A second floor would add classrooms. That community center would be a busy, well-used space.
“It would have arts and music lessons, a community choir. That’s the dream at this point,” he said.
However the clean up and restoration takes center stage for now. Along with the need for labor, Brandon can also use financial help for the recovery.
Donations can be made through their website at theparisfoundation.org or through their Facebook page.
“Or they can just send a check to 229 South Bridge Street in Elkton,” he said.
