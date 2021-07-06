ELKTON — The Palette & The Page showcased both parts of its business on Friday, drawing authors and artists coming to downtown Elkton to showcase their work.
Linda Majewski displayed her paper art, which usually takes the form of natural plants like succulents and cacti.
“I always loved paper,” Majewski said. “I made things from paper even when I was a little kid. It was suggested to me ten years ago to find something to enjoy that didn’t involve caregiving for my family and I thought of paper.”
She often creates containers, out of materials such as driftwood or shells, which can be as creative as the art itself. Another notable piece is a dress made entirely of fabric paper.
Elkton-based author Kennard Wiggins showcased his new book “America’s Anchor: A Naval History of the Delaware River and Bay, Cradle of the United States Navy.” The book took the brigadier general four years to write.
“There’ve been a lot of shipwrecks out there over the years, because it looks like a nice piece of water,” Wiggins, an author of five other books, said. “But really, you’ve got to be very careful how you navigate up through that bay and river.”
Wiggins also presented a series of his paintings focusing on the sky, from sunsets to clear blue sky touched by clouds. He said every painting shows something slightly different, with different kinds of clouds and skies.
“The boats, the farms and the lighthouses are sort of incidental to me,” Wiggins said. “In this series, I was really set out just to paint skies.”
Wiggins said most of his paintings are from memory, allowing him to have more creative control over what his sky looks like.
Wiggins’ work will donate the proceeds from his work to the Cecil County Public Library.
“Our county executive ruthlessly chopped the budget for the public library, to the detriment of this community,” Wiggins said. “I want to do anything I can to try to help save our library.”
The Palette & The Page will be matching the first 10% of his donations to the library.
Author Ryan D. Gebhart came all the way from DC to promote his young adult fantasy series “The Jewel of Life,” about a young student learning magic in a Lord of the Rings-esque fantasy setting.
The series consists of three works in the ongoing “Jewel of Life” series and a standalone book set in the same in the universe. The standalone work focuses on the LGBT characters in the series that Gebhart wanted to focus on. Gebhart began writing shortly after college when he started Seminary school, working on world building and creating maps for his story.
“I had some free time on my hands,” Gebhart said. “The story just came into my head. I just started writing and drawing maps for parts of the world and it just kept getting bigger and bigger. And then all of a sudden, it’s like, oh, I have a seven book series on my hands.”
Harpist Deb Mackie provided a soundtrack for the evening.
