The Palette & The Page, like many stores that have in person events, have been forced to adapt to COVID. This Friday marked a turning point as for the first time since the pandemic, the featured artist of their First Friday event came to the store on Main Street.
Featured artist Blonnie Brooks spoke with visitors about her photo collection “Nature’s Abstracts: Water.”
Nature’s Abstracts focuses on Brooks’ photos of the Chesapeake Bay. She lives by the Bay at her North East home. Most of the photos are shot on her iPhone, showing that you don’t need incredibly expensive camera gear to get a good photo.
“It’s really just about the light,” said Brooks. “If you have good light you can take good pictures.”
One particularly striking image of the bay in winter features a feather standing up trapped in ice, while another shot features lines of white dashing around the ice. A notable exception to the bay theme is a photo of swans in front of a golden sky in Poland.
“I felt this would be a good consistent product to put together,” Brooks said. “Everyone here loves water pictures but it’s usually ships or ducks. I thought some people here would like something that’s not the typical water scene.”
The pictures also feature a rough, or deckled, edge which makes the work feel more organic compared to the standard straight line.
Owner Patti Paulus, said it was the best attendance on a First Friday since January or February of 2020. Relaxed restrictions on indoor gatherings combined with increasing vaccination rates are slowly causing people to return to many in person events.
“This is the first time that we’ve felt like things are moving in the right direction,” said owner Lynn Whitt.
The night also featured solo acoustic guitar music from Em McKeever. McKeever has played at previous First Fridays and conducted an introduction to guitar and ukulele workshop at The Palette before the pandemic. The last live gig in McKeever preformed was in March of 2020.
“There was a great turnout considering the conditions,” McKeever said. I think it’s definitely a sign that in-person events are coming back.”
“Nature’s Abstracts: Water” will be available at The Palette & The Page Special Exhibit Gallery until May 28th. The store is open from 12-6 Tuesday-Saturday. Brooks’ photos from “Nature’s Abstracts” will be available for purchase online from May 24th through June 30th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.