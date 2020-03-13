NORTH EAST — Cecil College is proud to announce the establishment of a new endowed scholarship that focuses on promoting the arts within Cecil County. The Palette & The Page Art Scholarship is the brainchild of Patti Paulus, Lynn Whitt and Janet Youse, the three women who own The Palette & The Page art gallery.
Located at 120 East Main Street in Elkton, The Palette & The Page was established in November 2009 to feature regional artists.
Passionate about Cecil County, these women believe strongly in financially supporting students at Cecil College and offering opportunities for some students to show their work in the gallery.
“This endowment is truly a community funded scholarship as the majority of the funds were donated by community members at events held at the gallery,” said Paulus, who is also on the Cecil College Foundation Board of Trustees. One such event held annually is An Artful Tasting, an evening of tasting local alcoholic beverages and foods while also raising funds for the scholarship. “For us, it feels like our legacy,” she said. “We’re not going to be here forever … But 100 years from now, there will be that scholarship.”
The criteria to be awarded this scholarship includes Cecil County residency and enrollment in the Associate of Fine Arts program at Cecil College. The recipient’s area of concentration will be in ceramics, sculpture, drawing and/or painting. They can also be enrolled in the Associate of Arts program in ceramics or drawing and painting, while maintaining a 3.0 GPA. The final criteria includes a portfolio review by a minimum of two Cecil College Art Professors.
“I think it’s a good learning opportunity for them to have to put together a portfolio or to have a body of work to show somebody that says ‘This is what I’m doing and this is what I’m pursuing,’” said Paulus. “Hopefully it won’t scare anybody off because some people get afraid of doing that. But if you want to be an artist, you have to put yourself out there.”
The Palette & The Page continues to ask for donations to the scholarship in order for the endowment and scholarship to grow.
To learn more about this and other scholarships through the Cecil College Foundation, contact Mary Moore, Development Coordinator, at 410-287-1053 or email foundation@cecil.edu
