FAIR HILL — With more than 41% of Cecil County vaccinated against COVID-19, and with cases of the more contagious Delta variant increasing across Maryland at alarming rates, the Cecil County Health Department will make the vaccines available at the fair this year beginning Saturday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Daniel Coulter, director of health planning, said the department is working with ChristianaCare/Union Hospital to operate the clinic at the Cecil County Fair on July 24, and July 27 through July 30 from 4 until 8 p.m. and on July 31 from 2 until 6 p.m.
The two-dose vaccines — Moderna and Pfizer — and the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for free.
Anyone 12 or older can be vaccinated. Adults need to bring proof of age and minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
After receiving the vaccine there is a 15-minute wait minimum to assure there is no reaction. Afterward go back to the Cecil County Fair and join in the fun.
Of course there are opportunities to receive the vaccine at CVS in Elkton, Rite-Aid in Elkton, Walgreen’s in Elkton, North East and Perryville, Walmart in Elkton and North East and Hillcrest Pharmacy & Compounding in Elkton. Your own doctor may also have the vaccine available.
Find out more about vaccine availabilities at CecilCountyHealth.org
According to the Maryland reporting data Cecil County has had more than 6,400 cases of COVID. That same data indicates more than 150 have died. By ZIP code, Elkton has the highest number of cases with almost 3,100. Conversely Warwick has the least amount of cases with 91.
