The Arc Chesapeake announces grants to support local children

EASTON — The Arc Central Chesapeake Region, a nonprofit committed to transforming lives for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, or I/DD, recently announced over $30,000 available for Maryland youth through their Family Fund grant. Created in 2017, the Family Fund provides grants for services and supports not covered by insurance.
“We are very grateful for the generosity of our community, which makes this fund possible,” The Arc CEO Jonathon Rondeau said. “There are effective therapies, services, and adaptive equipment available to support children with disabilities, but these resources are expensive, and are often not covered by insurance.”
Rondeau added that Family Fund is designed to help those families.
“With our Family Fund, we work to fill the gaps in access to the supports we know make a significant difference in the lives of youth with a disability,” he said.
This grant cycle includes $10,000 of Autism-specific funding, contributed by The Bowen Foundation for Autism.
“We are excited to widen the reach of the Family Fund, with the support of our affiliate, The Bowen Foundation for Autism,” Rondeau said. “Last year we granted out $20,000. We are grateful for the opportunity to provide even more support to the community, as access to these supports are critical in ensuring children with disabilities thrive.”
The Arc is seeking applicants that have a child with I/DD under the age of 21, who reside in Maryland. Applications for the Family Fund opened March 1, and awards will be issued in May.
The complete application is available on The Arc’s website, www.thearccc.org/familyfund.
The Family Fund does not cover emergency or crisis requests. If you require emergency funding, please contact resources@thearcccr.org and The Arc will assist you with appropriate resources.
