FAIR HILL — Drivers who travel Maryland Route 273 between Cecil and New Castle counties will need a different route Sunday night because the bridge over Big Elk Creek will be closed for construction according to the State Highway Administration.
"The contractor has to remove one of two piers that is in the way," Robert Rager, SHA spokesman, said Thursday.
Crews from Allan Myers Construction will close the road — which has been reduced to one lane since January when the $6.6 million contract work began — will completely shut down Telegraph Road beginning around 7 p.m. Sunday.
"One of the piers they can get to without a road close," Rager said. "The one on the east side they can't get to without being on the bridge."
He said the concrete will be broken up and removed from the site, with the work expected to be completed by daybreak Monday.
Rager said the official detour around the closure follows Appleton Road to Fletchwood Road to Elkton-Newark Road to Singerly Road.
"But that detour is not necessarily the shortest route for people who know the back roads," he said.
In 2018 the SHA identified the bridge as one in need of renovation.
Constructed in 1964, the bridge is deemed structurally safe by SHA, but is “showing signs of significant deterioration that need to be addressed,” Rager told the Whig in 2018. Such deterioration is most commonly falling concrete, which itself isn’t an issue, but exposes interior rebar that support the structure, to the elements.
This new bridge is being built on site, rather than brought in and assembled.
More than 8,000 vehicles cross the creek on Telegraph Road every day, according to an SHA survey. Until construction is completed in the spring of 2020 motorists will continue to be fed through a lane closure controlled by a traffic signal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.