CONOWINGO — About 50 Cecil County teenagers gathered together on Zoom Friday night to create holiday cards for the veterans at Conowingo Veterans Center. The event was part of Teens Give Back, a series of service programs organized by Cecil County Public Libraries.
CCPL Youth Services Coordinator Katelyn McLimans explained that Teens Give Back, which started up well before the pandemic, is a way to build collaboration between young adults and community organizations. With this project, they sought to follow the model of the Teens Give Back programs but make it virtual.
“Teens are a population that really want to give back and provide a service in the community,” she said. “This was the perfect way to start that service learning project, even in this socially distanced atmosphere.”
Participants were invited to register ahead of time and pick up card-making kits from their local library branch. Sixty-four young adults registered, and those who were unable to attend Friday’s Zoom call can still create and submit their own cards. Anyone is welcome to participate, although the kits also included a form to earn service credit.
The library will accept cards delivered to the book drop-off through this week, quarantine the cards for a few days and then deliver them to the Conowingo Veterans Center next week. The center itself is also accepting cards by mail for delivery to residents.
Raye Ragan, director of operations at the Conowingo Veterans Center, joined Friday’s event to chat with attendees, explaining what types of messages would be most appropriate, how to address the cards — top picks include ‘buddy’ or ‘friend’ — and how to personalize the cards.
The veterans like to learn about the senders, she said, and the messages could even spark ongoing conversations.
“It helps teens learn a little bit more about the community, the issues that people might face within the community and how they can help,” McLimans said. “It gives them ideas for ways that they can continue to support those agencies in the future.”
For McLimans, it was heartwarming to see the interactions between attendees as they constructed their cards, asked Ragan questions and socialized. Many of the young adults making cards sought to make unique cards, asking what are some of the veterans’ favorite colors or what they like to do in their free time.
“You could tell that they wanted to personalize their cards and make them the best that they could be,” McLimans said. “It was nice to see that they didn’t just want to make a standard or general card.”
McLimans shouted out to Liz Drummond, the CCPL Perryville teen librarian, who joined the event to share tips for creating beautiful designs. McLimans called Drummond an expert card-maker.
“She just makes these beautiful works of art, and it’s just a hobby for her,” McLimans said. “She walked them through different techniques that they could use to make the cards. She showed them how to layer different materials, how to make them 3D.”
In addition to spreading some holiday joy and connecting Cecil County’s young adults with our veterans, McLimans said it was rewarding to see the attendees gathered together to chat and have fun after a frustrating few months.
“Not only were they working on these cards for the veterans, but they also got to show their peers what they were doing and connect with them in that way,” she said. “During a time that’s a little bit isolating, it gave them a night to interact with each other and socialize.”
McLimans said that after the success of the card-making event, the library would plan additional virtual service opportunities to continue the Teens Give Back program into the new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.