ELKTON — A teen accused of pulling a handgun on a man and his two daughters — pointing it in their general direction after they chided him for driving too fast through their Elkton neighborhood — is facing up to 25 years in prison after accepting a plea deal.
The defendant, Tyler Anthony Mayberry, 19, entered an Alford plea to the criminal case’s most serious charge, first-degree assault, on Monday during a Cecil County Circuit Court hearing. In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains his innocence while acknowledging that the state possesses enough evidence to convict him at trial.
In exchange for his Alford plea, prosecutors dismissed eight related charges, including use of a handgun in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence, which is an offense that carries a mandatory minimum five-year sentence, and two additional counts of first-degree assault.
Retired Kent County Circuit Court Visiting Judge Paul M. Bowman accepted Mayberry’s Alford plea and then found him guilty based on a statement of fact submitted by Assistant State’s Attorney Edward Rollins, who had negotiated the plea agreement with Elkton-based defense lawyer Charles L. Scott Jr.
Mayberry’s sentencing is set for Jan. 12.
After his client had entered his Alford plea during Monday’s proceeding, Scott told the judge that he would be presenting mitigation at sentencing. From the defense table, Scott maintained that Mayberry did not point a handgun at the victims and that, at the most, he lifted his shirt to reveal that he had a firearm tucked inside his waistband.
Elkton Police Department officers responded to the victims’ residence in the 300 block of Hollingsworth Manor at approximately 7:15 p.m. on May 21, after receiving a complaint about “someone pointing a handgun at them and threatening them,” police said at the time. Officers interviewed the man and his two daughters, all of whom gave similar accounts of the incident, police added.
At that time, Mayberry lived a few doors away from the victims’ residence, court records show. Mayberry has since moved out of that neighborhood, Scott reported Monday.
The man and his daughters told investigators that they were in front yard that night, when they noticed a purple Mitsubishi speeding on the residential road in front of their home, according to court records. Concerned for the safety of “several kids outside playing” in that area, they yelled for the driver to reduce his speed, court records show.
After the Mitsubishi continued up the street a short distance, it doubled back and stopped near the victims’ residence — where Mayberry and an accomplice got out of the vehicle and pointed handguns toward the father and his two daughters, causing them fear, before driving away, according to court records.
As of Tuesday, Mayberry’s accomplice had not been arrested or identified.
While EPD officers were still in the 300 block of Hollingsworth Manor, conducting their investigation, they spotted a purple Mitsubishi traveling nearby, police said. At that point, police added, the driver — later identified as Mayberry — exhibited a reluctance to proceed.
After explaining to Mayberry that they were there to investigate a report of him purportedly pointing a gun at his neighbors, the EPD officers asked the suspect if they could search his Mitsubishi, and he denied that request, police reported.
At that point, investigators dispatched an EPD K9 officer and his specially-trained scent dog, which alerted to the presence of contraband while performing a sniff-scan outside the suspect vehicle, according to court records.
That prompted a probable-cause search in which investigators confiscated a loaded, semi-automatic Kahr MK9 9mm handgun, after finding the weapon under the driver’s seat of the Mitsubishi, court records show. An EPD officer arrested Mayberry at the scene, police reported.
