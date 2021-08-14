ELKTON — A man has been sentenced to time served — approximately 17 months — for opening fire on two acquaintances in front of his Perryville residence when he was teen, wounding one of them in the thigh and riddling the car that they occupied with bullet holes.
The defense maintained at trial that the defendant — Robert Bartholemu Rychwalski, then 17 — fired the shots on March 18, 2020 because the acquaintances had entered his family’s property after making a perceived threat. They alleged that Rychwalski had vandalized one of their vehicles.
Rychwalski did not testify in his own defense. Testimony given by at least one defense witness, however, painted the acquaintances as the aggressors and suggested that Rychwalski had acted in self-defense after they had entered his family’s property, unannounced and uninvited, in the wake of the perceived threat amid an ongoing dispute.
The jury convicted Rychwalski, now 19, of two counts of reckless endangerment on July 1 at the conclusion of the three-day trial. But the jury acquitted him of two counts of the most serious charge, first-degree assault, which is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
On Monday, during a courtroom hearing, Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a maximum five-year sentence on Rychwalski for one of his reckless endangerment convictions and then suspended all but the 510 days that he served in the county jail after his arrest.
The judge imposed the same sentence on Rychwalski for his second reckless endangerment conviction and made it concurrent with the first one.
Rychwalski was charged as an adult, although he was 17 at the time. That’s because, under Maryland law, juveniles who are 16 and 17 and are charged with certain serious crimes, including first-degree assault, are automatically charged as an adult.
The judge placed Rychwalski on one year of probation.
“You are very fortunate with your jury verdict. There was no (convictions for) assault,” Davis told Rychwalski from the bench, moments before sentencing.
Speculating on Rychwalski’s intentions on the day of the incident, Davis told him, “If you were shooting a warning shot, don’t shoot a warning shot. But for the gun being involved, this was a juvenile drama.”
One of the victims, an 18-year-old man who lived near Rising Sun, suffered what investigators described as a “non-life-threatening” wound to his thigh, which resulted in an ambulance crew transporting him to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment.
That man occupied the front passenger seat of a red 2005 Dodge Neon that was driven by a 17-year-old male at the time of the incident.
They arrived at Rychwalski’s residence in the unit block of Herbst Lane at approximately 5 p.m. on March 18, 2020 to confront him amid an ongoing dispute relating to the alleged vandalism of the vehicle, a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman reported shortly after the incident.
Rychwalski was standing in the driveway, near his residence, when his two acquaintances approached his house in the car, police said at the time. As they drove down the driveway toward him, Rychwalski went into his residence and then quickly returned to the driveway — armed with a .22 caliber rifle, police added.
When the car was about 50 feet away from the residence, Rychwalski fired two rounds, before reentering the home and going to the second floor — where he discharged several other rounds out an upstairs window, police reported.
Several bullets struck the vehicle; one wounded the front-seat passenger in the thigh.
Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman told the judge during Monday’s proceeding that Rychwalski demonstrated no regard for the safety of others when he fired those gunshots.
“You may think you know where that bullet is going, but every time you pull that trigger, you’re taking a big chance,” Sentman commented from the prosecution table.
The sentence imposed by Davis fell short of a recommendation made by Sentman, who sought four years of active incarceration for Rychwalski. Sentman asked the judge to impose two five-year sentences — with all but two years suspended on each — for Rychwalski’s reckless endangerment convictions and to run them consecutively.
Rychwalski’s defense lawyer, Andrew Bruce Saller, of Baltimore, requested that the judge grant his client probation before judgment. Saller did so after maintaining that Rychwalski also was a victim in the incident.
“The chaos came to him,” Saller remarked from the defense table, after emphasizing that the two acquaintances were not welcome on Rychwalski’s family’s property, particularly after a message directed at his client appeared on social media and indicated that they were going to “smoke you, bro.”
Saller reported that Rychwalski was a model, pre-trial inmate while in the Cecil County Detention Center, where he worked at several job stations, including in the kitchen.
Addressing the judge moments before sentencing, Rychwalski said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and sleepless nights because of the incident, the charges filed against him and his 510 days of pre-trial confinement.
Rychwalski, who graduated from the Cecil County School of Technology and Perryville High School, expressed an eagerness to put this criminal case behind him and to pursue a career in his field of trade study.
“I just want a second chance at life,” Rychwalski told the judge.
