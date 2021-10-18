ELKTON — A teen has been granted probation before judgment in a burglary case in which a couple walked into their Elkton apartment and found him — a stranger — eating the victims’ vanilla wafers while relaxing on their living room couch, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton placed the defendant, Brendon Lee Bennett, 19, formerly of the unit block of Buttonbush Court in Elkton, on 18 months of supervised probation Wednesday, after granting him probation before judgment, court records show.
When a defendant is granted probation before judgment, the conviction will not appear on his criminal record if he successfully completes the specified probation.
The judge sentenced Bennett moments after he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree burglary, as part of a plea agreement reached by Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Nelson and Assistant Public Defender Michael Fiol. Fourth-degree burglary is a misdemeanor that is punishable by up to three years in prison.
As part of the plea deal, in exchange for Bennett’s guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed related charges against him, including first-degree burglary and third-degree burglary, which are felonies that are punishable by up to 20 and 10 years in prison respectively.
Bennett spent approximately three weeks in the Cecil County Detention Center after his arrest, before he was released March 4 on a $5,000 unsecured bond, court records show.
Elkton Police Department officers arrested Bennett on Feb. 10 after rushing to an apartment in the 100 block of East Stockton Street, in response to a complaint regarding a burglar who was caught eating food on a sofa, before fleeing through a window, according to court records.
One of the responding EPD officers arrested Bennett, after seeing him exit the second-floor apartment through a side window and then jump off the roof, police said. During a pat-down search, police added, an officer confiscated a hypodermic syringe after finding it inside one of Bennett’s pockets.
The victims told investigators that the deadbolt to their apartment’s front door was locked when they returned home from work that day, citing that as unusual because the couple always leaves the deadbolt unlocked, police reported.
After unlocking the deadbolt, the couple walked up the steps to the residence, court records show.
“They looked into the living room and observed Bennett sitting on the couch, eating vanilla wafers. (The male resident) immediately entered the kitchen and grabbed a knife to defend himself in case Bennett intended to harm him or (his wife).
Bennett immediately opened the side window and then jumped off the roof to flee the area,” according to court records.
Court records indicate that the female resident called 911 within seconds after she and her husband discovered Bennett inside their apartment.
The couple told investigators that “Bennett had never resided at the residence, was not a friend or family member and had no reason to be in the residence,” police said.
They also told investigators that the vanilla wafers that Bennett allegedly had been eating belonged to them and that the cookies had an approximate value of $2, police added.
