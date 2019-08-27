ELKTON — A Cecil County teen remains jailed after a traffic stop in Elkton led to the confiscation of eight baggies containing heroin mixed with fentanyl, more than an ounce of marijuana and other evidence, police reported.
Members of Elkton Police Department's Street Crimes Unit stopped a 2003 Jaguar driven by the suspect, Jamar Anthony Merritt, 18, of the 200 block of Hollingsworth Manor, on Quail Court at approximately 12:41 p.m. Wednesday for "numerous traffic violations," police said.
Officers first observed the vehicle — Merritt was the only occupant — as it traveled on nearby Cow Lane, which is adjacent to Merritt's neighborhood, police added.
"During the course of the traffic stop and the investigation, officers could smell the odor of burnt marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Further investigation revealed three ziplock baggies — each containing over 10 grams of marijuana — along with a bundle of eight baggies of heroin/fentanyl," outlined Capt. Joseph Zurolo, an EPD spokesman.
In addition, investigators saw and seized packaging material, two cellphones and $565, according to Zurolo.
"All items were discovered in the interior of the vehicle. The type and amount of the items seized are indicative of drug distribution activity," Zurolo noted.
Investigators arrested Merritt at the traffic stop scene, police reported.
Scheduled for a Sept. 20 preliminary hearing, Merritt is facing 11 charges, including distribution of heroin/fentanyl, possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to Cecil County District Court records.
After his bail review hearing, Merritt remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond Monday night, court records show.
