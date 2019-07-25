ELKTON — A business that repurposes loved ones’ clothing into other items, an electronic setup and troubleshooting service, and a bakery for unique foods took home the top prizes Monday night during Cecil County Public Library’s Start-Up Cecil Showcase, an annual business competition for teen entrepreneurs.
Sally Weaber earned first place with her business, “Meaningful Memories, ” which has clients send in clothing from loved ones to have them repurposed into pillows, quilts, Christmas tree ornaments, or other hand-sewn items.
Brandon Goldberg won second place with his business, “Rewired,” which helps people set up and troubleshoot issues with electronics.
In third place, Hannah Peterson presented her bakery business, “It’s All 4 You 2,” which features unique items such as chocolate chip cookie cubes and lactose-free cakes.
Other participants in this year’s showcase included Lacey Adams with “Lacey’s Face Paint”; Ke’Myia Camper with “Fresh Out the Oven”; Delia England and Hailey Galbraith with “Avalanche”; Sasha Finley and Karle Beffer with “Event Sitters”; Esther Fitch and Kylie Fitch with “Paw Watchers”; Brandi Ross with “Elk Designs.”
According to Katelyn McLimans, CCPL’s youth services coordinator, 24 teens participated in the series of entrepreneurship sessions that the library system held leading up to the showcase. In the end, organizers received nine businesses plans from a total of 12 participants, with some participants pairing up to present their business ideas at the showcase.
Of the final group of teens that were able to participate in the actual showcase, McLimans said they had two returning entrepreneurs but the majority of this year’s participants were new to the competition.
“Several of those participants were rising middle school students who were able to participate in the competition for the first time, and we hope to see them return to the program again next year,” she said.
In order to participate, the young entrepreneurs had to be between the ages of 11 and 17 years old.
Leading up to the showcase, Elkton Central Library hosted three entrepreneurship sessions to help the teens brainstorm business ideas and flesh out a business plan.
The teens were also able to meet with mentors in preparation for the competition. Those mentors included John Barteld, a retired business professor and SCORE business mentor; Meredith Boas, owner of Grunge Muffin Designs; Joyce Bowlsbey, former County Council president; Debbie Brown, of the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce; Laura Hannan, of M&T Bank; and and Liz Wiggins, a retired Gore employee.
“We would like to thank our event sponsor, The Columbia Bank, as well as the mentors who dedicated their time to helping the teens throughout the program series,” said Laura Metzler, a senior business research librarian. “Our mentors shared their experiences and provided insights into the realities of starting a small business, and they also helped guide the participants to brainstorm business ideas, develop well-rounded business plans, consider marketing approaches, and prepare for the final showcase.”
This year’s judges were Kim Swyka, of The Columbia Bank; Leigh Bates, of IKEA; Chris Moyer, of Cecil County’s Office of Economic Development; and Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr.
After hearing each of the entrepreneurs’ pitches, the judges deliberated to assess the businesses based on the entrepreneurs’ business plans and presentations. The judges then awarded $200, $100 and $50 Visa gift cards to the first, second and third place winners, respectively. All participants received a Start-Up Cecil T-shirt and personalized business cards.
Metzler said the annual business competition not only helps teens learn to use their strengths, interests, and the needs of the community to develop a business idea, but also teaches them the realities of owning, marketing and running a business directly from community business leaders.
“The Start-Up Cecil program series introduces teens to the idea of starting a small business, demonstrating entrepreneurship’s potential as a rewarding career path,” she said. “This is particularly important for teens who are considering their future goals and the steps they must take to reach them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.