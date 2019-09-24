NORTH EAST — In the dining hall at NorthBay Adventure Camp, Rising Sun High School senior Reid Wooten taught a group of 6th grade girls about the dangers of misusing over-the-counter medications on Sept. 12.
Each year, Cecil County Public Schools’ 6th grade students begin their middle school careers by spending a week at the camp on the Elk Neck peninsula. There, they learn about being a good environmental steward, as well as finding their purpose in life and making responsible decisions.
This year, Wooten and his fellow members of the Drug Free Cecil Youth Coalition instructed the middle schoolers about drug safety — tackling a serious topic with interactive and engaging discussions.
Wooten taught his group about active versus inactive ingredients, how to read warning labels, proper storage of over the counter medications, and other information, all while asking questions and using activities to get the point across.
Frequently throughout the presentation, Wooten asked the group, “When do you ask a parent or trusted adult to take medicine?” — to which they enthusiastically responded, “Every time, all the time!” Participants also waved paddles with the phrase printed on them.
During one activity, volunteers rolled a six-sided die, with each number corresponding to a different consequence of taking medication without a trusted adult, such as not getting to eat ice cream, or having to miss a family vacation because they had to go to the hospital.
“When you roll a dice, do you know what happens?” Wooten asked, receiving shouts of “no” in response.
One participant caught on to the purpose of the exercise before Wooten could explain it himself.
“If you take too much over the counter medicine, you don’t know what’s going to happen,” one girl said.
Wooten also read a list of statements, to which the middle schoolers had to give a thumbs up if were true, thumbs down if it were false or a sideways thumb if they were not sure.
“One gulp from a bottle of medicine is equal to a tablespoon,” Wooten said, correctly eliciting an audience full of downward thumbs as that is false. He added that a trusted adult should measure the medicine dosage using the cup that comes with the medicine bottle.
“Children should not use over the counter medicine without a parent or trusted adult,” Wooten then said, causing the girls to turn their thumbs up for true.
After the presentation, Wooten told the Whig that the DFCYC held a leadership summit at NorthBay in November where they worked with kids to create public service announcement videos about the dangers of using or misusing various drugs.
During that summit, Wooten said Beth Creek, executive director for Youth Empowerment Source and an advisor for the DFCYC, encouraged the young people to continue the work they were doing.
“She came down on stage on the last day after we were done with our PSAs and she introduced us to this idea where it doesn’t have to be just that week and we can do more in what we’re doing.”
Wooten considers himself a shy person, so he said he wouldn’t have seen himself leading a discussion about drug safety with a group of kids. But he was pleasantly surprised by the experience.
“I personally did not think that I was going to be doing what I’m doing now because I’m not a very outgoing person,” he said. “But I’ve got to say, I’ve had fun the last couple days teaching these kids. It’s really cool.”
Wooten said he and the other members of the DFCYC wanted to instruct students specifically about over the counter medications to equip young people with knowledge about drug safety and prevent them from developing unsafe behavior as they grow up.
“The data shows us that at this age, at the 6th grade level, kids are self-medicating,” he said. “Therefore, we had that priority of kids of this level, teaching them about over-the-counter medicines and how to specifically read and know what they’re taking when they take them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.