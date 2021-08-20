ELKTON — A teen who maintained that he acted in self-defense when he stabbed a man several times during a street fight in an Elkton neighborhood has been acquitted of all charges against him - including attempted second-degree murder.
Jurors deliberated slightly more than two hours on Thursday before finding the defendant, Dustin Ray Plaster, 20, of Elkton, not guilty of first degree assault, second-degree assault and the attempted murder charge at the conclusion of the three-day-long trial in Cecil County Circuit Court.
(The jury returned its not guilty verdicts early Thursday night, after press time for the Friday edition of the Cecil Whig newspaper.)
After the jury foreman had answered "not guilty" to all three charges, Plaster reportedly cried at the defense table while beside his Elkton-based lawyer, Cameron Brown. Had he been found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, Plaster could have been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison. The two assault charges carry maximum sentences of 25 and 10 years.
Plaster stood accused of trying to kill Brian Andrew Davis, 44, when he stabbed him five times at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2020, during a fight involving several combatants outside their residences, which are across the street from one another in the 300 block of Hollingsworth Manor. The two families had had previous disputes in the past, according to trial testimony.
Davis suffered a lacerated kidney — three of the stab wounds were to his lower back — and he spent a week in the Intensive Care Unit at Christiana Hospital in Delaware. Davis nearly died, Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman.
Plaster, who was 18 at the time of the incident, did not testify in his own defense at trial.
Jurors heard Plaster’s version of the incident, however, when prosecutors played a recording of an interview that he had with Elkton Police Department investigators late on Jan. 24, 2020. Plaster had shown up at the agency’s headquarters with blood on his clothing approximately three hours after the stabbing occurred and surrendered himself.
Plaster painted Davis as the aggressor. Plaster told EPD investigators that a shouting Davis walked over to him, while he was seated on the front stoop of his residence, and launched an unprovoked attack on him and then on Plaster’s brother. Others on both sides quickly joined the fight, according to the recorded account Plaster gave detectives.
One person who entered the fray on behalf of Davis had a knife, which he later dropped onto the ground, Plaster told investigators. After expressing some uncertainty, Plaster identified the man he believed possessed that knife, according to the recorded interview.
None of the other people who were at the fight scene told investigators that they had seen the man whom Plaster identified as the person armed with a knife, according to trial testimony.
No one on either side saw Plaster stab Davis, either, let alone Plaster armed with a knife.
Plaster told investigators that he picked up the knife and started “swinging it wildly,” after suffering defensive wounds on his hands, which the lead detective noted in the written charging document. When Plaster noticed blood coming from Davis’ back, he dropped the knife to the ground and ran away because he was scared, according to his recorded police interview.
Davis collapsed at the scene.
Investigators were unable to recover the knife used in the stabbing, according to trial testimony.
During his closing argument on Thursday afternoon, Plaster's defense lawyer reminded jurors that the only witness who told investigators that Plaster stabbed Davis was Plaster himself. Brown then emphasized that Plaster had acted in self-defense, after someone on Davis’ side brandished a knife.
“Violence came to him that day . . . He didn’t bring any greater force than he was at risk of receiving,” Brown told the jurors.
The prosecutor reminded jurors, however, that all the stab wounds that Davis suffered were on the back part of his body — meaning Davis could not have been posing a direct threat to Plaster at that time. Sentman opined that it is more likely that Davis was in a clench with one of the other combatants when Plaster stabbed him from behind.
Sentman also challenged Plaster’s assertion that he swung the knife wildly, telling the jurors that the three stab wounds to Davis’ lower back were indicative of precision.
In addition, Sentman told jurors that it would be implausible to stab Davis instead of the man who purportedly had possessed the knife.
“If Person ‘A’ dropped a knife and you turn around and stab Person ‘B’ with it, that doesn’t make any sense,” Sentman told jurors.
Brown attacked the credibility of some of the civilian state witnesses, reporting that three of them, including Davis, have burglary and, or, theft convictions on their criminal records. (Convictions on such charges can be brought to the attention of jurors to call into question the truthfulness of a witness, because those offenses involve deception.)
Clad in a jail inmate uniform, Davis, who is awaiting three criminal trials, testified that he doesn’t remember anything about the incident because he had been on a multi-day drinking binge and, on that particular day, he had consumed at least a fifth of vodka.
Davis testified that he can remember only coming to the front door on the night of Jan. 24, 2020, when a food deliveryman arrived with an order placed by him and a woman who was described as his girlfriend, as his fiancee and as his wife at different times during the trial. That woman had been drinking vodka, too, on that day, according to her testimony.
He remembered arguing with the woman inside their residence and dumping chili that she had cooked into the sink, which is why they then make arrangements for food delivery, according to Davis' testimony.
The food deliveryman testified that he heard screaming and a loud sound coming from inside the Davis house when he arrived, before seeing a visibly agitated Davis walking out of the house. That witness also testified that he lingered for a few minutes, after making the food delivery and receiving payment from the woman, because an unruly Davis remained outside and he believed he might need to call police - depending on what happened next.
After the deliveryman left, the fight involving Davis and Plaster started, and the number of combatants quickly grew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.