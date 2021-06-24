CHESAPEAKE CITY- For one last time, alumni, students and faculty walked the halls of Chesapeake City Elementary School (CCES), on Tuesday, honoring memories made in a building that has served Cecil County for over 80 years.
One couple Bill Ide and Amy Ide returned to the building to honor the place where they met as teachers. The Ide's, who had their first teaching jobs at CCES, have been married for 30 years. They started out as friends, and their relationship blossomed when Amy had to drive Bill to get his car repaired, and Bill took her out to dinner to return the favor.
“The kids were weird about it. They said ‘hey isn’t he a little old for you,’” Amy said. “I said yeah but he’s kind of immature so it works out well.”
Bill is currently retiring after 44 years in CCPS, and started dating Amy after leaving CCES to work a different job in the school system. Bill began teaching at CCES in 1977 and stayed there for 13 years. Amy and Bill said much of the equipment dated back to when they were teachers at the school, as Bill even saw the lights that he helped mount on the side of the stage for school activities.
“It’s amazing how much stuff has just hung in there all these years,” Bill said.
Lead secretary Elizabeth Brock said her dad graduated from CCES when it was a high school. She attended CCES herself before working at the school, following in the footsteps of her mother, who was a teacher at the school.
Thomas Scott worked in maintenance at the building for over 30 years. The recollections of former students lining the halls often paid tribute to Scott’s presence helping countless students retrieve kickballs from the roof.
“I talk to the kids all the time,” Scott said. “It’s just like a family.”
Scotts’ daughter January Vaughan is a teacher at CCES.
“It's my second home. My dad has worked here since the 80s. As a kid I played in the gym and shoveled snow and shot basketball,” Vaughan, who's taught at CCES for 18 years, said. “The time spent here as a kid, and then the time spent here as an adult, it's overwhelming to think that you're not gonna be able to come in here anymore.”
CCES student Peyton Adams created a presentation showing the five generations of her family connected to the CCES building, going back to her Great-Great-Grandfather.
“It’s bittersweet but it’ll be nice to have an updated school for them with new opportunities,” Peyton’s mother Emily Whiteoak Adams said. "But it's sad to leave old memories behind."
CCES Principal Sherri Isaac said though she's looking forward to the new facility, that she will miss CCES’s current location as it has easy access to the town center.
“The staff are all part of the community,” Isaac said. “We’re sad to be leaving from within town.”
County Council President Bob Meffley attended the event and said he hopes to preserve the building, by converting the building into a community center and/or having an organization like the Cecil County Public Library move into the space.
“My plans are for the future of this building," Meffley said. "How can we make it so people who went to school here can say ‘That’s the school I went to,’ and still make it productive for the town."
