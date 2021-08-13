Cecil Transit has suspended its Taxi Voucher program until insurance issues with the two participating cab companies can be resolved. In the meantime those customers are being encourage to use other Cecil Transit services
ELKTON — Cecil County’s Taxi Voucher program is on hiatus while an insurance issue is being ironed out, according to Kevin Alkinburg, speaking on behalf of Community Services.
Alkinburg said Wednesday that the issue is the amount of coverage participating taxi companies were carrying.
“After an audit by the Hornberger administration it was discovered that the vendors did not have sufficient insurance,” Alkinburg said. “The Administration and vendors are working to resolve the issue.”
There are two taxi companies in the program, he said.
“Until it is resolved, the program is temporarily suspended,” he said, noting it went into suspension July 31.
Alkinburg said customers of the voucher program for which there was contact information were notified.
“Our Cecil Transit team reached out to all voucher holders who had updated contact information to inform them, see if they wanted a refund, and recommend options in the interim,” Alkinburg said.
Paula Haavistola said her phone call was only to inform her the program cancelled.
“Losing the program means I can’t get to the doctor,” the Rising Sun woman said. “And I have $100 in vouchers I can’t use.”
Alkinburg said voucher holders can wait for the program to resume — which should happen soon — or request a refund. Meanwhile he urged those folks to try other programs.
“We encourage users of this program to utilize Cecil Transit options in the interim.”
Those options include Cecil Transit’s Fixed Route Service and Cecil Transit’s Demand Response Service. He also suggested Medical Transportation offered through the Cecil County Health Department.
