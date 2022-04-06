ELKTON — At a public County Council Budget Hearing held Tuesday evening, Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger unveiled her proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget, which is headlined by decreases to both property and income taxes.
The FY23 budget (which covers the period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023) would encompass a total of $362.6 million between the county's General, Operating and Other budgets, if approved. The major changes within the budget are a cut in the property tax rate for the second year running as well as a .2% reduction in the income tax rate.
Under the proposed budget, county income taxes would be reduced from a 3.0% tax rate to a 2.8% tax rate. According to Hornberger, Cecil would then have the fifth lowest income tax in the state of Maryland, and the lowest of any charter government.
The budget also cuts the real property tax rate from 1.0279 to 1.0143 per hundred dollars and the personal property tax rate for businesses from 2.5697 to 2.5358 per hundred dollars, which represents an approximate 1.3% reduction, according to the County Executive.
"This is the first time in Cecil County charter government history that the property taxes have been cut two years in a row," Hornberger said as she went over the budget before the council and members of the public.
Hornberger noted some of the priorities and goals baked into the budget.
"The FY23 budget reflects a balanced and fiscally prudent approach to meeting the needs of our growing county and its residents, for both the short and long term," said Hornberger. "The budget priorities provide meaningful tax relief for our citizens, allow for operation of an efficient government and protect our emergency reserves all while maintaining our AA plus bond rating."
Another stated goal is the hiring and retention of talented employees in both the county government and organizations that they fund, particularly in the face of staffing shortages in law enforcement. To address that, the FY23 budget proposes to give all 551 full-time county employees and all 307 external State employees a 1.5% cost of living adjustment and an anniversary step raise. Director-level employees are excluded from the step raises, while union employees will instead receive the COLAs and step raises stipulated in their negotiated union contracts.
The budget also includes funding for a Blue Ribbon Compensation Commission, which will study compensation and benefits for public safety workers, which include detention officers, law enforcement, and paramedics/EMTs. The commission will examine compensation issues, retention rates and comparison data from nearby jurisdictions.
In addition, $1 million has been allocated towards law enforcement-related state mandates, such as creation of a Police Accountability Board, psychological evaluations for officers and fully implementing officer body cameras.
Following budget cuts to Cecil County Public Libraries in FY22, the proposed budget includes 6% COLA raises for all Cecil Library System employees, as well as funding for four new librarians. The county aims for the libraries to – at the discretion of the Director of the Library System – open for extended hours and additional days.
To fund the building of the proposed complex that will house both North East Middle School and North East High School, the budget allocates $7.5 million in Capital Improvement Program funds to begin the process – which is expected to take seven or more years. Hornberger noted that this will be the county's first new high school building in 32 years.
Other items of note contained within the FY23 budget proposal:
- Funds for the construction of Paramedic Station 4, to be located north of Elkton. The goal for the station is to reduce emergency service personnel response time by at least five minutes to the Fair Hill/Glen Farms portion of the county.
- $2 million allocation for a Public Safety Training Center, which will include regional training and a firing range. Regional contributions and future county funding are expected to fill the remainder of the estimated $6 million cost of the center.
$2.4 million for a new Elkton Middle School roof and a new secure entrance for Rising Sun Elementary School.
- A reduction of $500k in supplements to the waste water fund thanks to recent reductions in the amount of waste water fees that county residents were responsible for.
- The budget provides funds for the purchase of two fire engines and four ambulances for volunteer fire companies in the county. Hornberger also pledged to allocate - with council permission - $175k in ARPA funds towards new hoses, ladders and pumps for the fire companies.
"We continue to set an incredibly high bar for service provision, while representing a fiscally responsible approach to government," Hornberger said. "I look forward to a robust discussion and approval of the proposed budget."
The next budget hearing will take place on Tuesday, April 12, at 4 p.m. The public hearing on the FY 2023 County Budget is scheduled for Thursday, May 19, and will take place at Elkton High School. Recordings of the hearings, as well as budget documentation, can also be found on ccgov.org.
