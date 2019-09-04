PERRYVILLE — It was more of a veiled threat than a confident statement when Dianna Battaglia, director of planning, reminded the mayor and commissioners about Tap Into The Tavern, which returns Saturday to historic Rodgers Tavern.
"We did not invite Dorian," Battaglia said, referring to the hurricane that destroyed much of the Grand Bahamas and damaged parts of Florida before moving northward to the Carolinas.
This will be Perryville's second Tap Into The Tavern. The first was held in June 2018 in sweltering conditions. Billy Nelson, economic development coordinator, moved the event to September to avoid another hot day. He and Battaglia have been monitoring the weather. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is a 40 percent chance of rain on Friday but Saturday promises to be sunny and in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Tap Into The Tavern, hosted by Rodgers Tavern, will run from 3 to 7 p.m. at the corner of Roundhouse Drive and Broad Street.
Tickets are $25 per person and include a souvenir glass and 5 samples of choice.
"You can purchase extras," he noted.
Designated drivers pay $5 to get in.
Nelson said this year's Tap Into The Tavern will feature six breweries and four vineyards.
"We also have Spartan Cigar Lounge and Chesapeake Gold cheese," Nelson said. Look for new food trucks in the mix as well. "And we have a new band this year; What's Next."
There will be plenty of free parking on site.
