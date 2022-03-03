ELKTON — Whether it’s a first full time or part time job, or seasonal work, Susquehanna Workforce Network has these companies on board for two job fairs in March.
Cecil County’s SWN office at 1275 West Pulaski Highway in Elkton will host its Summer and Entry Level Job Fair March 5 from 9 a.m. until noon. Registration can be completed in advance online at www.swnetwork.org/job-fair or register at the door that morning.
Harford County’s SWN office at 2021-D Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace will do the same March 26 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Swan Creek Workforce Center.
Jessica Fessler, communications and outreach specialist for SWN in Elkton gave a long list of employers already lined up for March 5: AAA Transport, Areas USA, Axcess/Coworx Staffing Birddogs, DRD Pool Management, Griswold Home Care, Harford Center, Hart to Heart Transportation, High’s of Baltimore/Carroll Fuel, IKEA, Kris Konstruction Inc., Sandy Cove Ministries, Town of Elkton, Waffle House and Y of Central MD
Anyone planning to attend the Summer and Entry Level Job Fair at either location should come dressed and prepared to be interviewed on the spot. This includes having several copies of a resume in hand.
For more information: call the Elkton office at 410-996-0550.
Employers wishing to be part of the March 26 session or the April 19 virtual session should call 410-272-5400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.