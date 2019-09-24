PERRYVILLE — Organizers of the Susquehanna River Running Festival are expecting this second race Saturday morning to be bigger and better than it was last year.
“We’ve added a 10k, which is pretty huge,” said Sean McCone, one of the organizers for the event to benefit the Al Cesky Scholarship Foundation.
According to McCone the new element is huge because the annual Across the Bay 10K cannot be held as an actual race this year due to construction on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, so participants are invited to complete their own course and submit it for validation. He expects some of those runners will come to the Susquehanna Running Festival.
Sponsorship has been secured for the half marathon; University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. There is also a half marathon relay, and a 5K race.
Among the key changes this year is runners in the marathon will begin at Perry Point instead of Havre de Grace. Concord Point Lighthouse is also along the course this year, which could not happen last year because of a wedding being held on the property, McCone said.
For those who may be driving across the Hatem Bridge Saturday morning or around Perryville know that there will be road closures, detours and lane changes in place.
“Aiken Avenue will be closed from 7 until 10:30. Broad Street from Aiken to the VA will also be closed,” McCone said. The course will take athletes along those roads, into the Veterans Administration property to the Perryville Community Park and back out. The main gate for the VA will be closed at 6 a.m. Anyone needing to get onto the campus needs to use the back gate at Marion Tapp Parkway.
So far some 1,300 athletes are signed up, which McCone said is only 100 more than last year. An analysis of last year’s competitors — all who gave the race favorable marks — shows 800 have not returned as of Tuesday. However that means a new group will be there, he said.
The race was moved to a different weekend, he noted. However this year’s race does not have a hurricane threat, as did the inaugural event.
“We pushed it back to try to get to cooler temperatures and that didn’t happen,” he said. Saturday’s high is in the mid 80s. “At least this year there’s no hurricane.”
Runners have until 7:15 Saturday morning to register on Otsego Street in Havre de Grace or online by Friday night.
“The big thing is the traffic westbound on Route 40 will be diverted onto Interstate 95 south,” McCone said.
While the Al Cesky Scholarship Foundation makes money available to worthy athletes in Harford County Public Schools, funds were set aside last year for two deserving Perryville High School athletes. McCone said there would be something similar this year.
