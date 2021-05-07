WARWICK - Two suspects in an ongoing firearms investigation remained on the loose Friday, after spurring a police chase from Delaware into Warwick - where scores of residents were placed on lockdown amid a manhunt that lasted approximately six hours and involved several departments and numerous officers, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
Dover (Del.) Police Department officials contacted the CCSO at 5:48 p.m. on Thursday and advised that law enforcement officers in that area were looking for two fugitives - Rahiem Jackson, 23; and Maya Hairston, 24, both of Dover - after they had fled from federal agents in that town earlier that day, reported CCSO Chief Deputy Gerald K. Widdoes.
"Both suspects were wanted in regards to a shooting incident, and units were advised that the suspects were believed to be armed," Widdoes said, adding that the suspects allegedly had been involved in an earlier incident in which a gunshot or gunshots were fired at a person in a vehicle.
He further explained, "Units from the United States Marshal’s Service Task Force out of Dover attempted to arrest these individuals, which resulted in the (suspects) fleeing in a vehicle - driving down the sidewalk of a Dover business to avoid being pinned in by police."
USMSTF agents lost sight of the suspect vehicle - a white BMW 328 - during the initial chase, police said. It was spotted a short time later, however, triggering a second chase that entered Cecil County near Warwick - where, once again, the suspects evaded pursuing law enforcement officers, police added.
A Delaware State Police helicopter crew later spotted the suspects on Joe Meltz Road in Warwick, near the Delaware state line, Widdoes reported. Kent County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived there first, followed by CCSO deputies, and they saw the suspects running into a heavily wooded area, according to Widdoes.
The Cecil County Department of Emergency Services made a reverse 911 call to residents in that immediate area and instructed them to "shelter in place" until further notice, police reported.
"CCSO subsequently received several 911 calls from local residents, indicating that they heard individuals near their residences," Widdoes said.
Officers checked several residences - in addition to numerous outbuildings, sheds, garages, and barns - on Joe Meltz Road and nearby Edgar Price Road in Warwick, police reported.
"That process tactically took hours," Widdoes noted.
At the outset of the manhunt, a Maryland State Police K9 Unit used a bloodhound to search from the suspects' abandoned BMW, and that led deputies and troopers into the heavily wooded area, police said. The track was lost, however, between Joe Meltz Road and the Delaware state line, police added.
"Aviation units from both states (Delaware State Police and Maryland State Police) utilized FLIR, which stands for Forward Looking Infrared, in an attempt to locate the suspects," Widdoes outlined.
Law enforcement officials suspended the ground-and-air search operation at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday, about six hours after it had started, police reported.
Sgt. Mark Hoffman, a spokesman for the Dover Police Department, reported that Jackson is wanted on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of violation of probation and that Hairston is charged with resisting arrest and disregarding a police officer's signal.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jackson and, or, Hairston is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7111 or to call 911, Hoffman said, adding that callers may remain anonymous.
Widdoes reported that ground-and-air search operation involved 18 CCSO deputies assigned to different squads, including the K9 Unit - one of at least four K9 Units representing various law enforcement agencies involved in the manhunt.
Also involved in the search operation were members of the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the Caroline County Sheriff's Office, the Unites States Marshal’s Service Task Force, the Maryland State Police, the Delaware State Police, the Middletown Police Department, the Dover Police Department, the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services, the Kent County Emergency Services, the Cecilton Fire Company and the Galena Fire Company, Widdoes listed.
"This operation was certainly one that showed inter-agency cooperation. As in any major incident involving a wide range of agencies, initial and subsequently group communication is the key. Units were able to get on the same radio frequency and work from the command post established on Joe Meltz Road," Widdoes summarized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.