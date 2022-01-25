ELKTON — A man who allegedly caused a three-vehicle crash while fleeing in a stolen pickup truck near Elkton late last week remained jailed on no bond Tuesday, four days after his bail review, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Brent Douglas Dahler, 36, of the 400 block of North Street in Elkton.
Dahler allegedly stole a 2014 Ford F-150 that is valued at $18,955 in the parking lot of Twinny’s Place restaurant in the 100 block of North Main Street (Route 213) in Galena, a short distance south of the Cecil County line, at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, police reported.
Court records indicate that Dahler told investigators after his arrest that he “took the vehicle because he was tired of being homeless.”
After allegedly stealing the truck, Dahler headed north on Route 213, police said. Witnesses at the restaurant immediately contacted the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, which, in turn, radioed a description of the northbound, stolen vehicle, police added.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Michael Kalinsky spotted a pickup truck matching the description of the stolen vehicle at approximately 1:45 p.m. while patrolling in the area of Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213), a short distance south of the Whitehall Road intersection — and Dahler apparently noticed the law enforcement vehicle, police reported.
“As Sgt. Kalinsky was preparing to make the traffic stop, the suspect vehicle sped away and went through a red light at the Whitehall Road intersection,” said Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman.
The stolen, northbound truck crashed into a Mazda passenger car, which was in that intersection as it headed west on Whitehall Road, police said. On impact, police added, the Mazda then crashed into a 2008 Honda Santa Fe that was stopped at the red light in the southbound lane.
Two people in that Honda suffered minor injuries and, after receiving medical treatment from paramedics at the scene, they declined transport to a hospital, according to police. No one was injured in the Mazda, police reported.
The stolen pickup truck came to rest a short distance north of the intersection, where the suspect — later identified as Dahler — bailed from the wrecked vehicle and ran away, Holmes said. CCSO Deputy Alex Dowling and Cpl. Jonathan Pristash caught Dahler behind a house on nearby Whitehall Circle and arrested him, Holmes added.
“The residential area was observed to have multiple residents outside of their home(s), watching the incident and screaming,” according to the charging document.
Dahler is facing several criminal charges, including unlawful motor vehicle taking, theft of more than $1,500 and less than $25,000 and resisting arrest, according to Cecil County District Court records.
In addition, investigators have issued Dahler 18 traffic citations, with the charges including speeding and reckless driving, court records show.
CCSO is handling this case in conjunction with KCSO, which is investigating the auto theft, police reported.
Emergency workers blocked off a section of Route 213, between Whitehall Road and, to the north, Manor Road, which leads into the Elkwood Estates development after the three-vehicle crash.
