Suspect nabbed near North East after attempted armed robbery, carjacking

NORTH EAST - Maryland State Police investigators captured a homeless man on Tuesday night, shortly after he allegedly attempted to rob a Walmart cashier at knifepoint and later - while brandishing the same weapon - tried to carjack a woman in the parking lot of a nearby gas station, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified Jason Allen Johnson, 37, as the suspect.
Johnson is facing 10 charges, including three counts each of first-degree assault and armed robbery - all of which are felonies - and multiple misdemeanor counts of attempted carjacking and second-degree assault, court records show.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Johnson remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, according to court records.
The investigation leading to Johnson's arrest started at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday, when MSP troopers assigned to the North East Barrack responded to the Northeast Plaza shopping center, after a concerned citizen reported seeing a suspicious man who appeared to looking into vehicles in the Walmart parking lot, police reported.
While trying to locate the purported suspicious man in the parking lot, police added, MSP Tfc. Seimek received an emergency radio alert of an attempted armed robbery that had occurred at that nearby Walmart approximately 10 minutes earlier, police said.
The description of the attempted armed robbery suspect matched the description of the suspicious man who had been seen earlier in that parking lot, prompting other MSP troopers to join the search, police added.
A short time later that night, Tfc. Mingle noticed a man wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and carrying a black backpack, matching the description of the attempted armed robbery suspect, and the trooper made contact with him, according to court records.
Mingle noticed that man - later identified as Johnson - while canvassing the parking lot of North East Station, a shopping center across West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) from the Northeast Plaza, where the Walmart is located, court records show.
After Siemek joined Mingle at North East Station to assist with Johnson, a woman approached and reported that the detained man with the troopers had tried to carjack her at knifepoint several moments earlier at the Sunoco in the 2300 block of West Pulaski Highway, a short distance from North East Station and Northeast Plaza, police reported.
During the incident in that Sunoco parking lot, the woman was in the driver's seat of her 2018 Kia Soul, with a male friend of hers in the front passenger seat, when a man later identified as Johnson "opened the driver's side door, displayed a knife and advised that he was stealing her vehicle," court records allege.
"Fearing for her safety, (the woman) shut the door on (Johnson) and he walked away," according to court records.
Later that night, MSP Tfc. Bruno viewed video gleaned from a Sunoco surveillance camera, and that footage corroborated the woman's account of how the attempted carjacking occurred, court records show.
Meanwhile, MSP Sr. Trooper Proctor was at the nearby Walmart, investigating the attempted armed robbery that had occurred there, police said. During an interview with Proctor, a female Walmart cashier outlined how the attempted armed robbery occurred while she was working Register Four, police added.
"Johnson was standing in her line while she was dealing with other customers. Once those customers left, Johnson stated, 'I'm sorry, ma'am, but I'm robbing the store.' At this point, Johnson displayed a knife. Fearing for her safety, (the cashier) turned away from Johnson and fled to the safety of other employees. Johnson left the store without any ill-gotten gains," court records allege.
Proctor viewed video gleaned from Walmart security cameras, and that footage corroborated the account given by the cashier, according to court records, which further indicate, "Johnson was seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with a Boston Celtics logo on the chest in the surveillance footage. This is the same hooded sweatshirt worn by Johnson at the time of his arrest."
Johnson waived his right to remain silent, after investigators read him his Miranda rights, and he confessed to the crimes, police reported.
"During their interview, Johnson admitted entering the North East Walmart for the sole purpose of committing a robbery. Johnson also admitted to attempting to steal the car (owned by the woman) while it was parked in the Sunoco parking lot. When asked about a knife, Johnson initially stated he did not possess one, but, after more questioning, Johnson advised he got rid of the knife while leaving the area of the Sunoco," court records allege.
While at the Sunoco conducting his investigation, Tfc. Bruno searched that business property but was unable to find the knife, police reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.