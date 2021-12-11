ELKTON — A man who allegedly gunned down a woman inside a 7-Eleven in Elkton late last month while she was working her shift at that convenience store is behind bars in a Delaware detention center, Elkton Police Department Chief Carolyn Rogers reported Friday during a press conference.
Rogers also announced that EPD investigators, with the assistance of Maryland State Police Firearms Enforcement Unit members, have filed unspecified criminal charges against the suspect in the deadly shooting, which occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 30 inside the 7-Eleven at 321 North St., across the street, Railroad Avenue, from EPD’s headquarters.
Investigators and relatives identified the murder victim as 34-year-old Brenda Kristen Duncan, a mother of two who had worked at the 7-Eleven for about two years.
The police chief, however, declined to release the name of the incarcerated murder suspect on Friday, citing the ongoing investigation.
"While we are not prepared to identify the suspect or provide any specific details of the investigation, we do want the public to know that the suspect is in custody within a Delaware correctional facility, where he no longer poses a threat to our community," said Rogers, who did not name the Delaware detention center in which the murder suspect is held.
Surrounded by Elkton Mayor Rob Alt, Town Commissioner Charles Givens and six EPD members as she spoke at the podium, Rogers emphasized that her agency wasn't at liberty to release a great deal of information concerning the latest development in the murder case.
"I recognize there are going to be many unanswered questions left here and that you are entitled to have those answers," Rogers said, before explaining, "However, even with the suspect in custody, our investigation continues."
Rogers continued, "We ask for the public's support and patience, as we continue to investigate and collect evidence so we may present the strongest case possible for prosecution. That is the only way we can ensure that this murderer never sees the light of day."
The police chief recognized her EPD officers and detectives for "relentlessly and tirelessly" pursuing every lead and citizens who "courageously came forward with tips and information" thus far in the murder investigation.
Rogers thanked members of the faith-based community for providing comfort and support, which included holding a vigil last weekend outside the 7-Eleven where Duncan was murdered.
In addition, Rogers expressed sympathy for Duncan's family, friends and co-workers, as well as for members of the community who have been impacted by the slaying.
"I pray that Brenda's family can breathe a little easier today, knowing her killer is behind bars," Rogers commented toward the end of Friday's press conference.
Friday's announcement regarding the incarceration of a murder suspect and the filing of charges against him came approximately eight days after EPD investigators publicized surveillance photos of the masked gunman inside the 7-Eleven around the time of the fatal shooting. Those photos, which were gleaned from store surveillance video, were posted on EPD's Facebook page.
Amid the ongoing investigation, EPD officials have released only scant information about fatal shooting, which initially had been reported to the agency as a “robbery in progress with shots fired.”
Responding to that “robbery in progress with shots fired” call within in a moment after receiving it at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 30, EPD officers found the wounded employee, Duncan, inside the store and immediately rendered medical assistance, police said.
Paramedics then arrived moments later and rendered medical assistance, but Duncan died at the scene from her wound or wounds, police added.
The gunman had fled the scene before EPD officers arrived, police reported.
“Everything happened inside the store,” an EPD officer told the Cecil Whig on Nov. 30, noting that no customers were inside the store when the fatal shooting occurred.
