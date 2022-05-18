CECIL COUNTY — Investigators believe that a man who robbed a Royal Farms in Elkton at knifepoint early Tuesday morning is the same suspect who, approximately 20 minutes later, stole merchandise at a Royal Farms near North East, according to police.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, the unknown knifeman remained on the loose.
The first incident occurred at about 4 a.m. on Tuesday at the Royal Farms in the unit block of Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213), a short distance south of the Pulaski Highway (Route 40) intersection, police reported.
Elkton Police Department Sgt. Det. Ronald Odom, lead investigator, told the Cecil Whig that the suspect walked up to the checkout counter and, when the cashier wasn't paying attention, he maneuvered behind the barrier into the space for authorized personnel.
"He was at the counter, feigning like he was going to buy something. Then he walked through the (swinging) door and, before the cashier knew it, the suspect was standing right next to him - displaying a knife. The cashier tussled with guy. The suspect grabbed some merchandise that was on the counter and fled," Odom outlined.
Investigators believe that the suspect did not have enough time to announce that he was robbing the place because the cashier immediately started struggling with the man after noticing him, police reported.
"We believe it was the suspect's intention to steal money from the cash register," Odom said.
Store surveillance cameras yielded photos of the suspect and of his getaway vehicle, which investigators described as a grey sedan with an unknown license plate, according to police.
Investigators described the suspect as a bald, Black man who was wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, black sweatpants with white shorts underneath and white sneakers at the time of the armed robbery.
Anyone with information about the suspect or about the incident is asked to please call EPD Det. Edward Donnelly at 410-398-4200, ext. 40, or to email him at edonnelly@elktonpd.org.
The second incident occurred at approximately 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday at the Royal Farms in the 500 block of Mechanics Valley Road near North East, according to Maryland State Police. The convenience store fronts the eastbound lane of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40).
MSP troopers assigned to the North East Barrack responded to that convenience store at 4:23 a.m. Tuesday, after a man reportedly walked out of that business while carrying unpaid merchandise, police reported. Investigators did not specify the merchandise that the man allegedly stole.
The suspect in that incident is described as a bald Black man who is about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, blue and white sneakers and a surgical mask.
"This suspect is also involved in an armed robbery committed at the Royal Farms on (Route) 213 in Elkton. The suspect may have an altered mental state, based upon witness statements," reads a notice that MSP investigators posted on North East Barrack's Facebook page.
Anyone with information that might help in this investigation is asked to call the North East Barrack at 410-966-7800 and reference Case #22-MSP-019002. Callers can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.