ELKTON — A man remained jailed Wednesday after officers confiscated more than 150 baggies of suspect heroin from him in Elkton while investigating a domestic assault incident in which he is the accused, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified Jason Duane Hayward, 31, of the 500 block of Booth Street, as the suspect.
The investigation leading to Hayward’s arrest started at approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday, when Elkton Police Department officers responded to his residence after receiving a domestic dispute complaint, police said. While en route, police added, officers learned from a dispatcher that a male suspect had kicked in the front door at that residence and that yelling could be heard.
After arriving at the scene, EPD officers noticed damage to a front storm door, and they heard a woman’s screams coming from inside the dwelling, police reported.
EPD officers then learned that the suspect — later identified as Hayward — had run out of a sliding glass door at the back of the residence, court records show.
Two EPD officers spotted Hayward, who continued to flee, and they gave chase, police said. After taking him into custody, police added, officers found $308, a cell phone and a wallet containing cards belonging to the suspect during a pat-down search.
While chasing Hayward, one of the EPD officers noticed that Hayward “made a hand motion as if he tossed something from his pocket” near a storage shed, a short distance from a building that serves as the community’s office and laundry room, police reported.
Investigators confiscated 157 baggies containing suspect heroin/fentanyl and bearing a “Power Shot” street brand stamp during a search of that area, court records allege.
In addition, officers found and seized eight baggies containing suspect methamphetamine, according to court records, which further indicate that one of those baggies was marked, “LA Kush Cake.” Investigators also recovered suspect amphetamine in the form of three complete and four partial pills, court records allege.
EPD investigators noted in court records that the amount of suspect drugs confiscated and the sum of money seized from Hayward are indicative of “sales and distribution” of contraband. At the time that they filed charges in this criminal case, EPD investigators planned to obtain a warrant allowing them to search the contents of Hayward’s cell phone, which they also confiscated, police reported.
The alleged victim in the domestic assault incident suffered a cut to her hand, police said. She identified Hayward as her boyfriend and told investigators that he is unemployed, police added.
Hayward is facing eight charges, including possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute and second-degree assault, both of which are punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted, according to court records. He is scheduled for a Dec. 13 preliminary hearing.
On Wednesday, two days after his bail review hearing, Hayward remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond, court records show.
