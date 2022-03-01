ELKTON — A man who allegedly gunned down a woman inside an Elkton 7-Eleven in late November while she was working her shift at that convenience store remained jailed Tuesday in Delaware — where he is awaiting trials in at least two unrelated criminal cases, according to the Elkton Police Department.
Exactly when the murder suspect, Shariff McCormick, 22, of Wilmington, Del., will be extradited back to Cecil County to face murder charges is unknown.
“I can only speculate as to when that will happen,” said EPD Det. Sgt. Ronald Odom, lead investigator in the murder case. “We have to wait for Delaware to handle their cases against him. He was arrested on open warrants there, and we cannot circumvent their system.”
McCormick stands accused of fatally shooting 34-year-old Brenda Kristen Duncan at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 30 inside the 7-Eleven at 321 North St., across the street, Railroad Avenue, from EPD’s headquarters during an armed robbery in which Duncan attempted to flee from the gunman.
“He assassinated her essentially,” Odom opined.
The detective explained that McCormick, who was wearing a ski mask to conceal his face, walked up to the counter as if he were going to make a purchase and then brandished a handgun, when Duncan walked over to ring up his items, while announcing the robbery.
Without surrendering any money to the gunman, Duncan tried to flee — heading toward the rear of the establishment, although she was closer to the store door leading to the parking lot.
“She got scared and ran toward the back of the store to escape. She took one, maybe two steps, and the suspect shot her. I don’t know why she ran toward the back of the store,” Odom said, before noting that a second employee — the only other person in that business — was in the rear of the store at that time.
Odom opined that McCormick shot Duncan because “he didn’t like the way she responded” to his handgun and his demand for money. Providing a reason for that conclusion, Odom alleged the McCormick had committed similar armed robberies in Delaware during that time period and, contrasting what happened inside that 7-Eleven in Elkton on Nov. 30, the other employees immediately turned over money to him when they saw his firearm.
McCormick ran out of the 7-Eleven after allegedly shooting Duncan, police reported.
“It’s a good thing that the suspect didn’t traipse around the store afterward or there might be two people dead,” Odom told the Cecil Whig, explaining, “There was a relatively new employee in the back of the store. He was in an office, watching a training film on a computer.”
That employee called 911. EPD officers found a gravely wounded Duncan inside the store and immediately rendered medical assistance, police said. Paramedics then arrived moments later and also provided emergency medical treatment to Duncan, who died at the scene, police added.
Duncan, who had worked at the 7-Eleven for about two years, was the mother of two, police reported.
McCormick, as it turned out, wound up in police custody in Delaware more than 12 hours later, but not because of the murder in Elkton — at least initially, police said. During an incident near Newark, Del., someone shot McCormick, who was transported to Christiana Hospital, where he was treated for an unspecified, non-life-threatening wound, police added.
Because they were treating a patient who had suffered a gunshot wound, doctors notified police, which they are required to do by law.
“On the evening of the day of the murder, he got shot in Newark. I don’t know what it (the shooting) was over. Investigators discovered that McCormick had outstanding warrants on him, so they put a guard on him at the hospital while doctors were treating him for his gunshot wound,” Odom outlined.
One of the outstanding Delaware warrants relates to firearm charges against McCormick, and the other is connected to a violation of probation offense in a drug case, according to Odom.
After his discharge from the hospital, McCormick remained in police custody and was jailed at Gander Hill Prison on no bond, according to Odom. EPD has a detainer on McCormick, meaning that he will be extradited to Cecil County, regardless of the outcomes of his Delaware criminal cases.
“Charges have been filed against him here in the murder case, but he has not been served with charging papers yet,” Odom said, reporting that the charges against McCormick include first-degree murder and numerous lesser charges, including armed robbery.
Odom told the Whig that tips, which he wasn’t at liberty to disclose, and video gleaned from numerous surveillance cameras, including one inside the 7-Eleven, helped EPD investigators develop McCormick as the murder suspect.
Street surveillance cameras enabled investigators to later trace McCormick’s steps from the 7-Eleven to his mother’s residence on East Main Street in Elkton, according to Odom, noting that McMormick started that foot journey within moments after he allegedly gunned down Duncan. (Street cameras also revealed that the suspect had walked to that 7-Eleven from a spot about seven blocks away shortly before the fatal shooting, police reported.)
“He had been flopping at his mother’s place,” Odom said, adding that investigators believe that McCormick had been using his mother’s East Main Street residence as “a base” while committing similar armed robberies in Delaware.
While conducting a court-approved search of that East Main Street residence and its property, investigators confiscated a gun that they believe McCormick used to fatally shoot Duncan after finding that firearm inside a storage building, police said. In addition, investigators seized clothing that they believe McCormick was wearing when he allegedly gunned down Duncan, after finding that clothing inside the house, police added.
Odom reported that, during the overall investigation, EPD detectives also recovered some “forensic evidence,” which he wasn’t at liberty to specify.
The EPD detective expressed hope that Delaware authorities would expedite their handling of McCormick’s criminal cases in that jurisdiction or set those legal matters aside, if it all possible, so the suspect could be extradited back to Cecil County sooner and face his murder charges.
