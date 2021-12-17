RISING SUN — A Cecil County man who triggered a multi-hour manhunt near Rising Sun on Thursday, after he bailed out of a disabled, stolen vehicle during a police chase, is now in custody, according to the Maryland State Police.
MSP officials reported Thursday night that the suspect, Paul Bouchelle Jr., 44, of Elkton, who was believed to be "armed and dangerous," had been captured. Details of his arrest were unavailable, as of Friday morning. A search of online Cecil County court records indicated that no formal criminal charges relating to the incident had been filed against Bouchelle, as of Friday morning.
The incident resulting in the manhunt started at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday, when MSP received a be-on-the-lookout bulletin from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, police said. CCSO was trying to locate a suspect driving a stolen vehicle, which was described as a silver Ford pickup truck, police added.
MSP troopers spotted the described pickup truck west of Red Toad Road, according to police. But when they tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver - later identified as Bouchelle - sped away, spurring a short chase, police reported.
About two minutes later, an MSP trooper who had positioned himself in the area of Ebenezer Church Road and Principio Road was able to stop the pickup truck, police said. That trooper, who is assigned to the agency's North East Barrack, had placed stop sticks on the pavement and, when the pickup truck ran over them, the vehicle became disabled in the 800 block of Principio Road, police added.
After the pickup truck came to rest in a large field along that road, the driver got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby "densely wooded area," police reported. (At the outset of the manhunt, police reported that they were searching for two suspects.)
In setting up a perimeter around the suspect, MSP troopers and CCSO deputies blocked portions of roads in that area, including sections of Ebenezer Church Road and Principio Road, and also set up checkpoints. Law enforcement officers assigned to their respective agencies' K9 Units attempted to track down the suspect with their specially trained scent dogs.
Also part of the manhunt, an MSP helicopter crew and a Delaware State Police helicopter crew made numerous aerial passes over an area marked by woods and open fields bordering Ebenezer Church and Principio Roads.
At approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, more than four hours after the manhunt had started, one of those helicopter crews landed a chopper in a field off Principio Road, across the street from a makeshift command center on a private lane, where numerous law enforcement vehicles were parked in a line.
Residents on portions of Ebenezer Church Road, Principio Road and Theodore Road were placed on lockdown, and they were asked to report any suspicious activity, according to a CCSO alert. Law enforcement officers reportedly went door to door at some of those residences along those roads.
The manhunt continued at 6 p.m. on Thursday, slightly beyond the Cecil Whig newspaper press time. Shortly after that, several police vehicles were driven from the command center, with their emergency lights flashing, after there reportedly had been a sighting of the suspect in the area of Trinity Church Road.
"Police believe he may be armed and dangerous," an MSP spokesperson said, adding, "Multiple warrants for his arrest in Maryland and in surrounding states are entered into the National Crime Information Center database and information has been communicated to police throughout the region."
