NORTH EAST — Surveillance footage, an alert truck driver and GPS all played roles in helping investigators locate an empty FedEx trailer that had been stolen from a company lot in North East and in nabbing the man who allegedly committed the heist, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The FedEx trailer, which is valued at approximately $75,000, was stolen early in the evening on June 16 from a secured commercial lot in the unit block of Center Drive in North East, police said. It and the suspect — Jaspreet Singh, 27, of South Richmond Hill, N.Y. — were located on Thursday, one day later, in Williamsburg, Va., police added.
Cpl. John Fakner of the North East Police Department started his investigation at approximately 7 a.m. on Thursday, some 12 hours after the heist, when he responded to the Center Drive commercial lot and met with a FedEx employee who filed a complaint regarding the theft of an empty trailer, police reported.
That employee contacted authorities after a FedEx driver had noticed a non-company tractor pulling the stolen FedEx trailer — raising his suspicions — and then videotaped what he was observing, court records show.
The FedEx truck driver made his recording of the scene at about 9:30 p.m. on June 16, some three hours after the theft, according to court records, which do not specify the highway. Fakner viewed the video, as part of his investigation, police reported.
“(The complaining employee) explained that one of their drivers had found the stolen FedEx trailer being driven by a non-FedEx tractor . . . The employee explained that this was very unusual, as FedEx tractors always tow the FedEx trailers,” according to charging documents.
In addition to the video, the FedEx truck driver took a photo of the suspect tractor that was hauling the stolen FedEx trailer and also sent it to the employee who, in turn, filed the theft complaint, police said.
That photo showed a company name, other than FedEx, on the suspect tractor — HIRA — and its Department of Transportation (DOT) identification number, police added. The complainant provided Fakner with that information, too, court records show.
Surveillance video
The theft at the North East commercial lot was caught on company security cameras and Faker viewed the footage, also as part of his investigation, court records show.
The video shows the suspect tractor pull up to the gate of the secured lot at about 6:20 p.m. on June 16 and the suspect driver make contact with a “newly hired FedEx employee who was working on the lot near the exit,” police reported.
It then shows the suspect maneuver the tractor, before backing up to the empty FedEx trailer closest to the exit and then, after several minutes, pulling forward with it in tow, police said. The video then shows the driver, after arriving at the exit gate, having a conversation with a FedEx employee through the intercom system, police added.
Then at approximately 6:40 p.m., some 20 minutes after the suspect had arrived at the FedEx lot, the exit gate opens and the tractor pulls the stolen FedEx trailer off the commercial property, court records allege.
“The tractor that was used by the suspect to steal the FedEx trailer was the same tractor that was later seen that evening by the FedEx driver who took a photo of it,” according to charging documents.
The security cameras also produced footage of the license plate on suspect tractor, which allowed investigators to check national computer databases for background information on the commercial vehicle in question — a white 2017 Freightliner with a California registration, police reported.
“A check of the DOT (number) on the suspect tractor revealed that the DOT number was being used fraudulently, as it did not belong to the truck or company that was towing with that tractor,” according to charging documents.
Fakner tracked down the proprietor who rightfully had been assigned that DOT identification, police reported. That proprietor told Fakner that he did not have a Freightliner in his fleet, police said. Fakner then provided the proprietor with documents that would allow him to receive a new DOT identification, police added.
GPS and Virginia police
At the behest of the employee who filed the theft complaint, Fakner contacted the FedEx regional security office, according to court records.
An employee there informed Fakner that GPS devices are installed on most FedEx trailers, police said. Moreover, the trailer that had been stolen from the North East lot was equipped with a GPS device and that tracking device was now pinging from a particular point off a road in Williamsburg, Va., police added.
Fakner, in turn, contacted the Virginia law enforcement agency with proper jurisdiction — the James City County Sheriff’s Office — and asked that agency to track down the stolen FedEx trailer, based on the origin of the GPS pinging, police reported.
A short time later, a JCCSO officer contacted Fakner and reported that he located the stolen FedEx trailer in the 1700 block of Endeavor Road in Williamsburg, according to court records.
The officer also reported that the stolen FedEx trailer still was hooked up to the suspect tractor — which matched the one seen in surveillance video that had been taken at the North East commercial lot, as well as the one seen in photos and footage taken by the suspecting FedEx driver on the highway, court records allege.
In addition, the JCCSO officer reported that he found Singh — the suspect — inside the tractor in question, according to charging documents.
“Mr. Singh made several admissions to (the JCCSO officer), while being body camera recorded, that he was the driver who took the trailer and that he was the one who was at the FedEx lot. At times, Singh attempted to convince (the officer) that he was legally allowed on site and that he must have taken the wrong trailer,” court records allege.
However, investigators later confirmed that Singh had “no legal right to even be on the property, let alone take any FedEx trailers,” according to charging documents, which further allege that Singh was unauthorized to be on that FedEx lot in North East because he was not on a list of “scheduled drivers who were picking up or dropping off.”
Theft charges
Singh is charged with theft of property valued at more than $25,000 and less than $100,000, which is a felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine, if convicted, and two related misdemeanor offenses, court records show. Singh is scheduled for a July 19 preliminary hearing.
A criminal summons naming Singh as the suspect was issued to police through Cecil County District Court on Thursday but, as of Tuesday, it had not been served, according to court records.
