ELKTON - A multi-mile police chase that started in southern Pennsylvania, before ripping through a large section of Cecil County, ended when law enforcement officers captured the suspect after he crashed his vehicle and then led them on a foot chase, according to Cecil County District Court records.
During the Cecil County part of the pursuit, which involved numerous police vehicles from at least two agencies, the suspect - James Benton Coe Jr., 27, of Oxford, Pa. - allegedly forced several civilian motorists off the road and attempted to ram two patrol cars with his 1998 Jeep Cherokee on two occasions, police reported.
Before the chase reached Cecil County, Coe allegedly rammed a Quarryville (Pa.) Police Department vehicle on three occasions "in an attempt to cause serious bodily harm or death, which is a felonious assault in the State of Pennsylvania," court records allege.
The chase started in Quarryville within about 30 minutes after midnight on Sunday morning, when a QPD officer attempted to stop Coe for a vehicle equipment violation, police said. Investigators believe that Coe fled - triggering the protracted, two-state police chase - because he has an active arrest warrant in Lancaster (Pa.) County and because he has a suspended driver's license, police added.
Rising Sun Police Department PTLM William Townsend and MPO Vanaskey joined the pursuit shortly after 12:46 a.m. Sunday, when they received a radioed report that QPD officers were chasing a suspect driving a red Jeep Cherokee and that it had crossed the state line into Cecil County, police said.
The RSPD officers also learned that several Maryland State Police troopers also were chasing the Jeep and that the suspect was driving in the westbound lane of Telegraph Road (Route 273), prompting Townsend and Vanaskey to position themselves on that road at the Doctor Miller Road intersection to join the approaching pursuit, police added.
They noticed several police vehicles - emergency lights flashing and sirens blaring - chasing the Jeep, when they joined the pursuit, police noted.
"Approaching the intersection of Route 272 and Route 273, (Coe) swerved at MPO Vanaskey's marked patrol vehicle and forced (Vanaskey's vehicle) into the oncoming on ramp of Route 272. Coe then ended up driving through the center island," court records allege.
The police chase then continued south on Route 272 and, at some point on that road, Townsend tried to maneuver his patrol vehicle in front of the fleeing Jeep, police reported.
"At that point, I attempted to pull alongside of Coe's vehicle in an attempt to get in front of him. As I was passing Coe, he swerved at my patrol vehicle, using his vehicle as a weapon to cause serious bodily harm and, or, death," Townsend alleges in his written statement of probable cause, which lists him as the arresting officer.
Coe made a left turn onto Wheatley Road and later made a right turn onto Blue Ball Road, police said. The chase continued south on Blue Ball Road, at that point, police added.
"While on Blue Ball Road, Coe forced citizen vehicles off of the roadway (that) were in his lane of travel, as well as oncoming vehicles," according to charging documents, which further indicate that Coe later made a left turn onto Leeds Road and then a left turn onto Long Drive, north of Elkton.
Coe allegedly drove his Jeep into the front yard of a residence in the 100 block of Long Drive and then into the backyard, where his vehicle struck a fence pole that, on impact, struck the front windshield of Vanaskey's patrol car - shattering the glass, court records allege.
"Coe continued driving in an aggressive and negligent manner through several yards on Long Drive. His driving caused large ruts and damage to the yards. The damage was estimated at $5,000," according to charging documents.
After barreling through the yards, Coe crashed his Jeep into a wood line, where it got stuck, police said. At that point, police added, Coe bailed out of his Jeep and ran into the woods, prompting MSP troopers and officers to chase him on foot, police added.
Law enforcement officers caught Coe and - after a brief struggle that started when Coe allegedly refused to place his hands behind his back, so he could be handcuffed - they took him into custody, according to court records.
During the chase in Cecil County, Coe allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road, ran stop signs and failed to remain at the scene of a traffic accident that caused property damage, police reported.
In addition to several traffic offenses, Coe is facing six criminal charges, including two counts each of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to court records. Coe is scheduled for an Oct. 23 preliminary hearing, court records show.
Coe remains in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, after his bail review hearing on Monday, according to court records.
