ELKTON — A man who allegedly fired several gunshots outside a home near Elkton is in custody, after a two-day-long search that included a high-speed police chase covering approximately eight miles, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as James Wayne Bowman III, 23, of the unit block of Arthur Cameron Circle in Elkton.
Maryland State Police Trooper McDowell started his investigation at approximately 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday, when he went to a residence in the unit block of South Simpers Road near Elkton in response to a “shots fired” complaint, police reported.
One of the complainants — a 25-year-old man who lives at that South Simpers Road residence — told the trooper that he noticed a blue car with dark tinted windows parked at the end of his driveway at about 7:15 a.m., some 25 minutes earlier, when he was going to work, court records show.
In addition to seeing a man behind the wheel and a woman in the front passenger’s seat, the complainant told McDowell that he noticed what he believed to be heroin in blue wax papers lying on the dashboard, and he voiced his objection, according to court records.
He told the couple in the car to leave his property, police said. When they didn’t comply, police added, he got his 23-year-old brother to order the couple off the property, police added.
The couple agreed to leave and, as the alleged victim was walking back to the house, he heard about six gunshots before the vehicle sped away, according to charging documents.
MSP Trooper J. Bagonis, who is assigned to the agency’s Firearms Enforcement Unit, interviewed the brothers, too, when he took over the investigation and received a description of the vehicle in question, which was described as a dark blue, two-door car with dark tinted windows, possibly as Chevrolet Cavalier, police reported.
The trooper radioed a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) bulletin regarding the described car, prompting a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office member to contact MSP investigators to report that some deputies are familiar with that vehicle, court records show.
That CCSO member informed MSP investigators that the described car belongs to Bowman and that deputies had chased that vehicle on April 19, two days earlier, during an unrelated incident, court records allege.
The chase
At approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, with MSP investigators still trying to locate the suspect vehicle, Perryville Police officer Morgan responded to the Pilot Truck Center in the unit block of Heather Drive, after receiving a report regarding a “suspicious person,” police said.
PPD officer Reno told Morgan that he had seen a man running from that business property to the back of the nearby Days Inn motel, after apparently “hiding something under the trash,” police added.
Morgan then saw another man get into a blue and black Chevrolet outside that motel and drive away, according to court records, which further indicate that the corporal turned on his patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and siren and attempted to stop that vehicle.
After running a red light at the intersection of Heather Lane and Route 222, the suspect vehicle led Morgan onto Reservoir Road, Jackson Station Road, eastbound West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) and eastbound Old Philadelphia Road (Route 7) — reaching speeds in excess of 80 mph and crossing the double yellow line numerous times, court records show.
Morgan ended his pursuit, in accordance with a departmental safety policy, but he then resumed his chase on Old Philadelphia Road after receiving a dispatch indicating that the suspect vehicle had been at the scene of a recent shooting, police said.
The chase continued on Route 7 near North East, before moving to Wells Camp Road, Red Toad Road and then back onto eastbound Route 40, on which the suspect vehicle reached speeds above 90 mph, police added.
Morgan ended his pursuit “for the safety of the community,” after the suspect vehicle had turned onto northbound Route 272, police reported. Court records allege that the suspect vehicle crossed the double yellow line several times on northbound Route 272, nearly striking oncoming vehicles.
“Cpl. Morgan’s pursuit was approximately eight minutes and approximately eight miles,” court records show.
Suspect’s identity
Back at the truck stop near Perryville, investigators recovered items that the reported suspicious man allegedly had hidden moments before the high-speed chase started, police said. They included a cell phone, a card with a woman’s name on it and a black bag containing 18 used hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia, police added.
Investigators were able to link the recovered items to a 30-year-old woman who was staying at the nearby Days Inn with a 59-year-old man — the one who had been reported as the “suspicious man” earlier that day — and both of them said they knew the driver of the suspect vehicle only as “Lil Jimmy,” police reported.
An MSP trooper told Morgan that “Lil Jimmy probably was James Wayne Bowman III” and that he had been involved in “several vehicle pursuits” and that he was a suspect in a recent shooting in Elkton, according to charging documents.
Morgan later showed the man and the woman a known photo of Bowman, and both confirmed that the person in the picture was “Lil Jimmy,” court records allege.
The woman, who had not been charged as of Tuesday afternoon, later told MSP investigators that she was in the parked car with Bowman on Wednesday when Bowman allegedly fired a handgun in the driveway at that South Simpers Road residence, police reported.
She acknowledged that the South Simpers Road resident told her and Bowman to leave his property, but then offered an account that was different than the one given by the alleged victims, court records show.
“She stated that the owner looked like ‘Joe Dirt.’ She stated that when he came down (the driveway), he had an AK-styled rifle and shot the rifle into the woods. At that time, Bowman began to drive away from the residence and fired a handgun out of the window,” according to court records.
Suspect vehicle found
On Friday, investigators located a dark blue Chevrolet Cavalier parked in the back yard of a residence in the unit block of Arthur Cameron Circle, which is Bowman’s listed address, and it matched the description of the suspect vehicle, according to court records.
Investigators took a photo of the car and sent it to Morgan, the CCSO deputy who had been involved in the April 19 chase and the alleged victims in Wednesday’s shooting incident, police said. All of them identified it as the vehicle they had seen, police added.
That led to a court-approved search of the Arthur Cameron Circle residence at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, court records show.
Investigators confiscated multiple boxes of ammunition and numerous empty heroin fold baggies in Bowman’s bedroom, according to charging documents. They also found an unsecured shotgun in a nearby bedroom, court records allege.
“It should be noted that ammunition located in Bowman’s room matches the same shell casings located at the scene of the shooting,” according to charging documents.
Bowman is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because he had been “convicted of a crime of violence,” police said. He also is precluded because Bowman is a fugitive from justice in unrelated Cecil County criminal cases and is a respondent in an active protective order case, police added.
After his arrest, Bowman gave the same account of the shooting incident as the one provided by the woman who was with him, according to court records. Bowman admitted that he fired a handgun, which he described as a “9mm ghost gun,” court records allege.
“Bowman also stated the wax fold baggies located in his room had heroin in them at one time and (that) he keeps them as ‘scrappers,’ so when he can’t afford to buy drugs, he scraps the heroin that’s left to use. Bowman stated that after the shooting, he met up with a subject named ‘B’ at a motel and traded the firearm for heroin,” according to charging documents.
Criminal charges
Scheduled for a June 25 preliminary hearing, Bowman is charged with first-degree assault, which is felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison if convicted, court records show.
Bowman is also charged with seven misdemeanors — including reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm by a disqualified person, second-degree assault, illegal possession of ammunition and unlawful sale of a registered firearm, according to court records.
Court records also indicate that Morgan “is applying for his own charges” against Bowman relating to the police chase.
As of Tuesday, Bowman remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond while awaiting his bail review hearing set for Friday, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.