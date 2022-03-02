This police photo shows a handgun, ammunition and other evidence that Perryville Police Department officers confiscated, after capturing a Pennsylvania man who allegedly led them on a car chase and then a foot pursuit early Tuesday morning.
PERRYVILLE — A Pennsylvania man is facing several criminal charges after he allegedly led officers on a car chase and then a brief foot pursuit, before they captured him near Rising Sun and later confiscated a stolen handgun and other evidence found inside his vehicle, according to the Perryville Police Department.
Investigators identified the suspect as Louis Kenneth Myers Jr., 25, of Philadelphia, Pa.
The incident leading to his arrest started at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, when PPD officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Myers in area of Route 275 and Perryville Road, after they had witnessed him allegedly commit “various traffic infractions” while within town limits, police reported.
Myers, however, allegedly sped away and led the officers on a chase through the western part of Cecil County, police said. After the vehicle driven by Myers struck a curb on Mount Street in Rising Sun, police added, he got out of the car and ran away.
Officers gave chase and caught Myers behind several homes along Mount Street, a short walking distance from where he had abandoned his vehicle, and arrested him, according to PPD Chief Robert Nitz.
During a probable-cause search of the suspect’s vehicle after he had been taken into custody, investigators found and confiscated a loaded Glock P80 9mm handgun, an ammunition magazine for a different firearm, a small amount of marijuana and some cash, police reported.
“A check of the handgun revealed that it had been reported stolen in North Carolina,” said Nitz, who further reported that investigators also determined that Myers is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to a felony conviction on his criminal record.
Myers is facing five criminal charges, including possession of a regulated firearm with felony conviction, possession of a stolen handgun and loaded handgun in vehicle, according to Cecil County District Court records.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Wednesday, one day after his bail review hearing, court records show.
