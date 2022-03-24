ELKTON — A man who allegedly held a gun to a woman's head inside a residence near Elkton, spurring a 10-hour barricade situation, is in custody after an anonymous tip led investigators to him on Thursday, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators arrested the suspect, Daniel Nash, 28, of Elkton, without incident at a residence on Hollis Circle, which is off East Old Philadelphia Road (Route 7) near Elkton, after receiving an anonymous tip that Nash was staying at that place, CCSO Acting Lt. Michael Zack updated on Thursday afternoon. Nash had been at large for more than 24 hours.
Based on an arrest warrant obtained by investigators, Nash is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and related gun offenses, police reported. As of late Thursday afternoon, authorities reportedly were processing Nash.
Nash allegedly held a gun to the woman's head inside a residence in the 1900 block of East Old Philadelphia Road at approximately 5 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police. The woman lives at that address, but Nash does not, police noted.
"He held a gun to her head and accused her of stealing stuff, which she denies," Zack said. "The woman was able to get away from him. She fled from the house and called Cecil County Emergency Services (911)."
CCSO deputies rushed to the scene and, operating under the belief that the armed suspect remained inside that house, surrounded the residence, according to police.
Also pressed into service were Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies, an Elkton Police Department K9 unit and State Highway Administration workers, who closed several area roads to prevent motorists and walkers from entering the barricade situation scene, police reported.
Police officers used a loudspeaker to communicate with whomever remained inside the East Old Philadelphia Road in which the incident had occurred, according to Zack.
"Special Response Team (SRT) members from the Cecil County and Harford County Sheriff’s Office were summoned to the scene to contact individuals inside. Several commands were given for the occupants of the residence to exit, which were ignored," Zack outlined.
"Law enforcement officers had to move methodically, as they closed in on the house, because a gun had been involved in the initial incident and because it was unknown if the gunman remained inside the residence," Zack explained, commenting, "It's for the safety of the officers."
Zack further reported that "special tactics were utilized by the deputies on scene to coerce the occupants out of the residence," declining to elaborate to avoid compromising efforts in future barricade situations.
Two men who were wanted on unrelated warrants walked out of the house early Wednesday afternoon and surrendered, police said. Deputies took them into custody, police added. Because the two men were not involved in Wednesday morning's initial incident, Zack declined to identify the two men.
(Police arrested a third man who was wanted on an unrelated warrant at some point on Wednesday - after finding that person at a residence that Nash is known to frequent while searching for Nash, police reported. Zack also declined to identify that man, citing the same reason.)
SRT members strategically entered the East Old Philadelphia Road residence at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, some 10 hours after the barricade situation started, police reported. They did so after several measures were taken to "coerce the main target," whom investigators identified as Nash, out of the house, police said. SRT members did not find Nash or anyone else inside that residence, police added.
It is believed that Nash had fled from that East Old Philadelphia Road address directly after the gun-related incident and shortly before police arrived there in response to the victim's 911 call.
Before the SRT members infiltrated the residence, investigators had obtained a search warrant that permitted them to look for "items of evidentiary value, and for the possible suspect" inside that house, Zack said. Investigators remained inside that house for three hours, conducting their court-approved search before leaving at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, he added.
