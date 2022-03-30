ELKTON — A man who allegedly gunned down a rival during an "domestic disturbance" inside an Elkton residence earlier this month is in custody, after investigators tracked down the suspect to Virginia and arrested him, police reported on Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators identified Isaiah Solomon Pearson, age and address unavailable, as the suspect in the homicide that occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on March 21 in the 600 block of Abbott Drive in the southern part of Elkton. Pearson stands accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Daquon Colson during a confrontation and then fleeing before officers arrived, police reported.
At about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, some eight days after the deadly shooting, investigators arrested Pearson at an undisclosed location near Richmond, Va., according to the Elkton Police Department.
EPD officials noted that the arrest of Pearson reflects a "partnership" that their agency has with the Maryland State Apprehension Team, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Henrico County (Va.) Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit.
It was not clear, as of late Wednesday afternoon, if Pearson remained jailed in Virginia, awaiting extradition, or if he had been transported back to Cecil County face criminal charges in the homicide case.
Shortly after the homicide, EPD Chief Carolyn Rogers reported that EPD officers had responded to that Abbott Drive address at 10:02 p.m. on March 21 after receiving a dispatch regarding a domestic disturbance.
“While en route, dispatch alerted them to possible gunshots,” Rogers said.
When officers arrived, they found Colson dead inside that Abbott Drive residence, which is a short distance away from Whitehall Road and Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213) she said. Colson had “suffered apparent gunshot wounds,” Rogers added.
