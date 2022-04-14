ELKTON — Cecil County teens and young adults up to age 25 are being sought to participate in a survey to determine the level of housing stability among the population.
Gwen Parrack, director of the County Health Department’s Division of Special Populations, said Youth Reach MD is a simple survey that doesn’t take much time to complete.
“It’ll ask ‘where did you sleep last night ... with whom do you live ... if not with your parents, why,” she said of the questions. It also seeks input on any services the respondent receives and what is needed. There are a few open ended questions that give the opportunity for sharing more information.
Those that complete the survey receive a gift card for their time.
While Youth Reach MD is several years old, this is the first time Cecil County has joined the initiative.
Parrack said the goal of the anonymous survey is to determine who is at risk of future homelessness.
“This is not homelessness by adult definition but rather who is not in a stable situation,” she said. The survey will be open April 17-30.
The surveys are conducted online but in person at participating locations. Cecil County Public Schools, Voices Of Hope, Meeting Ground, Deep Roots, Susquehanna Workforce Network, Perryville Outreach Program, Youth Empowerment Source, MRDC, Elkton Community Center and West Cecil Health Center are partnering groups where the survey can be completed.
Adults are part of the Point in Time survey, which happens once a year and counts that homeless population.
“Point in Time is a survey of literal homeless adults 18 and over,” said Youth Reach MD Project Director Carrie Gould-Kabler. “Youth Reach MD is a census of unaccompanied youth under 25.”
Gould-Kabler said this is a hidden population that she describes as “extremely resourceful.”
“These young people ... go to school, have jobs, a lot of time they are escaping abuse, violence or unacceptable behaviors,” Gould-Kabler said.
Once the survey is complete and the data analyzed she said the next step would be to create a system that supports them and that they have a place to stay.
“We are not looking to blame ... and this is not an attempt to round up kids,” she said.
Parrack said that data will help Cecil County agencies and organizations decide which will ultimately take on the role of supporting these young people.
