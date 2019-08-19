ELKTON — A strong summer thunderstorm Sunday left a trail of debris and damage in its wake in downtown Elkton.
The storm, which brought hail, rain and high winds, swept through the region about 3 p.m. Sunday, hitting the Elkton Heights neighborhood and downtown area particularly hard.
A large tree was seen lying atop a home at the corner of North Street and Kentmere Avenue in Elkton on Monday morning, while numerous large limbs were being cleaned up in the adjacent Elkton Heights neighborhood.
On Howard Street near Cecil County District Court, a crew was working to carve up a large tree that had been uprooted by the wind.
Across the street, the Elkton Little League was faced yet again with the task of cleaning up after a storm — albeit this time not the typical flood damage from the nearby Big Elk Creek.
The strong winds blew the top of a dugout on their main field and completely destroyed a cinderblock dugout at its minor ball field in the back of the property. Outfield fencing and the bullpen on the main field also took a beating as the support poles were notably bent and leaning.
Elkton Little League Vice President Jim Monaghan advised the public to avoid the fields until the damage could be assessed and a cleanup scheduled.
“We will be calling on everyone to help clean up when the time is right. Thank you for your concern, we will get it back in shape,” Monaghan wrote on Facebook.
While some were suggesting that the damage was the result of a tornado, there was no indication from the National Weather Service that such an event occurred. The NWS's Mt. Holly, N.J., office did issue a severe thunderstorm warning for the period of about 3 to 3:45 p.m. Sunday.
