EASTON — A preliminary study has found that the best site for a third Bay Bridge would be near the two existing spans.
Two other options — one to Kent County and one to Talbot County — would give some relief to traffic congestion at the current bridges, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority. In addition to those three alternatives, the agency also will continue to review an option not to build a new span over the Chesapeake Bay.
“While the no-build alternative and three preliminary corridor alternatives are being included in the federal environmental process for further study, traffic models indicate that one of the three — building a third crossing within the same corridor as the existing Bay Bridge (Corridor 7) — would have the most positive impact on reducing traffic,” said MDTA Executive Director Jim Ports in a press release.
Open houses to present the no-build alternative, the three preliminary corridor alternatives and the original full range of 14 alternatives will begin in late September in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties, and wrap up in early October in Talbot County.
For the ongoing Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study, the MDTA and Federal Highway Administration are following a tiered process under the National Environmental Policy Act.
The purpose of the Bay Crossing Study is to consider potential alternatives to provide expanded traffic capacity and additional access across the Chesapeake Bay to improve mobility, travel reliability and safety at the existing Bay Bridge, while considering financial viability and environmental responsibility.
The Bay Crossing Study Tier 1 identifies the three preliminary corridor alternatives as:
• Corridor 6: state Route 100 to U.S. Route 301 between Pasadena (Anne Arundel County), Rock Hall (Kent County) and Centreville (Queen Anne’s County);
• Corridor 7: existing Bay Bridge corridor, U.S. Routes 50/301 to Route 50 between Crofton (Anne Arundel County) and Queenstown (Queen Anne’s County); and
• Corridor 8: Routes 50/301 between Crofton (Anne Arundel County) and Easton (Talbot County).
Data indicates each of the three corridor alternatives could have a positive effect on traffic.
Notably, Corridor 1, which ran from Harford to Cecil counties was not among the final suggestions, although it was considered an outlier proposal.
Corridor 7, the corridor where the existing Bay Bridge is today, provides the most congestion relief, according to an MDTA press release. This corridor best relieves congestion at the existing Bay Bridge on both non-summer weekdays and summer weekends compared to all other corridors.
The existing corridor also would best reduce backups at the existing Bay Bridge, provide the greatest reduction in the duration of unacceptable congestion levels and is more compatible with existing land-use patterns, according to the study data.
Displays prepared for the open houses provide additional detail about the three options:
• Corridor 6
— Reduces the duration of unacceptable level of service at the existing Bay Bridge on summer weekends, but not on non-summer weekdays
— Relieves congestion at the existing Bay Bridge on summer weekends, but not on non-summer weekdays
— Reduces backups at the existing Bay Bridge on summer weekends and non-summer weekdays
— Provides a more desirable diversion route than Corridor 5 and Corridor 9, but not as efficient as Corridor 7
— Less compatible with existing land-use patterns, resulting in greater potential for indirect effects
• Corridor 7
— Best reduces the duration of unacceptable level of service on summer weekends and non-summer weekdays
— Best relieves congestion at the existing Bay Bridge compared to all other corridors on both non-summer weekdays and summer weekends
— Reduces backups at existing Bay Bridge on summer weekends and non-summer weekdays
— Provides best diversion route
— More compatible with existing land-use patterns, resulting in fewer indirect effects
• Corridor 8
— Reduces the duration of unacceptable level of service at the existing Bay Bridge on summer weekends, but not on non-summer weekdays
— Relieves congestion at the existing Bay Bridge on both non-summer weekdays and summer weekends
— Reduces backups at the existing Bay Bridge on summer weekends and non-summer weekdays
— Provides a more desirable diversion route than Corridor 5 and Corridor 9, but not as efficient as Corridor 7
— Less compatible with existing land-use patterns, resulting in greater potential for indirect effects
The regional analyses undertaken during the Tier 1 study involved the evaluation of 14 approximately 2-mile-wide corridors using a broad-scale level of detail for engineering and environmental information.
The study also looked at modal and operational transportation methods, including ferry service, bus rapid transit, rail transit and transportation systems management/travel demand management.
According to the study, systems and demand management, such as all-electronic tolling and variable tolling, which would shift some traffic to nighttime, affecting maintenance work, and would not sufficiently relieve traffic congestion at the existing spans.
Neither would one or more private ferry services, and any ferry would lose money, officials reported.
Bus rapid transit would shift a small number of commuter trips to a bus, but not enough to help ease congestion.
All three methods — ferries, buses and toll changes — will be studied in combination with the three preliminary corridor options.
Rail service, however, would have high costs and significant environmental effects, and will not be further studied.
The Tier 1 study will result in selection of a corridor alternative. Once an alternative is selected, a Tier 2 study will identify specific alignment options within that corridor.
At the open houses, the MDTA will provide information and receive feedback on the range of alternatives. Attendees also will learn about the purpose and need aspect of the study, traffic, engineering and environmental considerations, comments received to date, next steps and how to stay informed.
The closest open houses to Cecil County are planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Kent County High School, located at 25301 Lambs Meadow Road in Worton, and Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Middle River Middle School, located at 800 Middle River Road in Middle River.
Funded by toll dollars, the Bay Crossing Study Tier 1 began in 2016 and is expected to be complete in 2021. The next steps are to publish a Draft Environmental Impact Statement and hold public hearings in fall 2020. The final steps are to identify the preferred corridor alternative and publish the Final Environmental Impact Statement/Record of Decision in collaboration with FHWA in summer 2021.
Visit the project’s website at baycrossingstudy.com for more information. Available to view and download on that website are the display boards that will be posted at the open houses. Comments may be emailed to info@baycrossingstudy.com.
